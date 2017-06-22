Country(s)
Evolve IP Named As A Visionary In The Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute
WAYNE, Pa. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve IP, The Cloud Services Company™, today announced that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). As noted in the report, Evolve IP was named in the "Visionaries"
In the June 2017 study Gartner included 23 firms and the report states, "If one merely looks at the number of 'cloud partners' of commonly used replication products used by DRaaS providers as a proxy … the number of providers is well north of 500." Additionally, Disaster Recovery as a Service is now considered a mainstream cloud solution and Gartner estimates it to be a $2.02 billion business currently, and it is expected to reach $3.73 billion by 2021.
Evolve IP's exclusive cloud adoption survey of 1,500+ IT professionals and executives concurs. Of those surveyed, in the next three years, one in five (21%) plan to implement a DRaaS service with RTO / RPO and 48% will evaluate new or additional data backup services. The survey comes after the company's landmark 2016 disaster recovery survey revealed only 44% of IT respondents felt they were "very prepared" to recover their assets in the event of a disaster and one-third (33%) had suffered from an incident that required disaster recovery.
"We are very pleased to be included in Gartner's DRaaS Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive year and our addition to the Visionaries quadrant," said Scott Kinka, Chief Technology and Product Officer and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "As Gartner noted in the report, the DRaaS market has become mainstream. However, we have seen that vendors are taking wildly different paths to customer recovery. Evolve IP's strategic approach to disaster recovery is based on the belief that every business has unique needs. As a result we have developed a complete suite of services for IT resilience; from fully managed disaster recovery to custom-built, self-managed solutions, to essential cloud backups, that fit the recovery timeframes, budget and compliance needs for any enterprise.
One of the nation's fastest growing cloud companies, Evolve IP provides cloud services in virtually every industry including: healthcare, legal, insurance, banking, technology, travel, veterinary medicine, and retail and to some of the world's most recognizable brands. The company's Evolve IP OneCloudTM solution allows organizations to migrate multiple cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: disaster recovery, virtual servers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, contact centers and more.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose
ABOUT EVOLVE IP
Evolve IP is The Cloud Services Company™. Designed from the beginning to provide organizations with a unified option for cloud services, Evolve IP enables decision-makers to migrate all or select IT technologies to its award-winning cloud platform. Evolve IP's combination of security, stability, scalability, and lower total cost of ownership is fundamentally superior to outdated legacy systems and other cloud offerings. Today the company's services, including disaster recovery, contact centers, virtual desktops, IP phone systems / unified communications, IaaS, and more, are deployed by more than 1,300 commercial business accounts with nearly 200,000 users, licensed seats and managed end points. Visit www.EvolveIP.net for more information.
