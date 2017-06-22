News By Tag
Addgene Upgrades Plasmid Maps with SnapGene Server Software
Addgene and GSL Biotech Collaborate to Help Scientists Streamline Plasmid Display and Analysis
"Addgene is excited to work with GSL Biotech and their SnapGene Server software," said Joanne Kamens, Executive Director of Addgene. "Giving our users the ability to identify which of the plasmids in the repository have the features they need for their upcoming experiments will enable them to complete their experiments faster and accelerate their research. We hope the SnapGene powered plasmid maps and sequence displays will greatly improve user experiences on our website."
"GSL Biotech is thrilled to partner with Addgene on this project," said Aline Glick, VP of Product Management at GSL Biotech. "Addgene provides a wonderful service to the research community, and we're proud that our customers around the world have been contributing to Addgene's plasmid collection for many years. Our company was founded by scientists who share Addgene's vision to make science move faster, and clean, accurate plasmid visualization is part of that equation. We're pleased that Addgene runs SnapGene for their internal use, and delighted that Addgene customers will now have easy access to those visualization tools on Addgene.org."
Addgene and GSL Biotech will continue to work together in the coming months to build out the plasmid sequence analysis tools available at Addgene.org. Both companies are dedicated to improving data accessibility and look forward to further enabling scientists through this fruitful collaboration.
About Addgene
About GSL Biotech
