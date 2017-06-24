Global Ceramic Tiles Market : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2017 - 2022

According to the report, the global ceramic tiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2016-2021 reaching a volume of 17.8 Billion Sq. Metres by 2021.

-- Estimates by IMARC Group suggest that the global ceramic tiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2016-2021 reaching a volume of 17.8 Billion Sq. Metres by 2021. Some of the key factors that will catalyse growth during the forecast period include - increasing urbanisation, population growth, rising disposable incomes, growth in the real estate sector, technological advancements and increasing personalization/customization trends.A recently published report by IMARC Group titledcritically examines the global market for ceramic tiles. Ceramic tiles refer to thin blocks made up of a mixture of clay and other materials. They are generally used for covering floors, walls, roofs, shower walls and table tops. Other than being recyclable, these tiles are durable and highly resistive to frost, water and thermal shocks. In addition, ceramic tiles can also withstand high temperatures, harsh environments and exposure to caustic or acidic chemicals. These tiles are available in various shapes, sizes, textures, colours and glazing options due to which they are increasingly being used in the residential, commercial as well as the industrial sector.The report finds that a number of properties of ceramic tiles such as light-weight, ultra-thin, anti-slip and anti-bacterial properties have made them an impeccable choice for places where hygiene is of prime importance like hospitals, hotels, laboratories and pharmaceutical industries, etc. Ceramic tiles are also easy to install, clean and repair and serve as a good alternative for hardwood and other flooring options. Findings from the report suggest that increasing industrialization and urbanization rates have resulted in an enormous increase in construction activities especially in the emerging economies. This has created a strong demand for flooring products such as ceramic tiles. Some of the other factors that are also catalysing the global demand for ceramic tiles include population growth, rising disposable incomes, growth in the real estate sector, technological advancements and increasing personalization/customization trends. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2016-2021 reaching a volume of 17.8 Billion Sq. Metres by 2021.The report has segmented the global ceramic tiles market by type, applications and major regions. Currently, the global ceramic tiles market is dominated by floor tiles which account for more than half of the total global production volumes. Floor tiles are followed by wall tiles. Based on applications, residential replacements represent the largest application sector accounting for around half of the total global consumption volumes. Residential applications are followed by commercial applications. Geographically, China represents the largest producer of ceramic tiles accounting for the majority of the total global production volumes. China is followed by Brazil, India, Spain, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Vietnam, Turkey and Mexico. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global ceramic tiles market covering their locations and production capacities. Some of the key players in this market include - Mohawk Ind, Siam Cement Group, RAK Ceramics, Lamosa, Incefra, Majopar, Rovese Group, Cecafi Ltda., Dynasty Ceramic Co. Ltd., Saudi Ceramics Company, etc.This report provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a ceramic tiles manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the ceramic tiles market and provides an in-depth analysis of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the ceramic tiles market in any manner.http://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-ceramic-tiles-manufacturing-plantIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.+1-631-791-1145http://www.imarcgroup.com@imarcglobal