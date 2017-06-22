Recruitive Integrates with Liquid Careers

Recruitive Software has integrated their end to end recruitment software and drinks industry career platform Liquid Careers.

Contact

Recruitive Software

***@recruitive.com Recruitive Software

End

-- Recruitive Software has integrated their end to end recruitment software and drinks industry career platform Liquid Careers.Liquid Careers is the drinks industry's career platform, providing the latest news, commentary, jobs and resources. They focus purely on the drinks market across all disciplines on a local and global level. LiquidCareers is backed by a team with an extensive drinks industry network and over 15 years of drinks market recruitment knowledge.Nina Young, Talent and Marketing Director at Liquid Careers comments: "More than simply just another job board, we provide bespoke industry content, insight and networking opportunities. Our aim is simple; to provide a one-stop platform where drinks-industry professionals can access both market knowledge and careers and employers can reach the best talent."Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments; "We are delighted to welcome Liquid Careers to our extensive panel of almost 2000 job boards and are pleased to announce that Recruitive's clients can benefit from an exclusive offer of 3 month's worth of unlimited standard free job postings."