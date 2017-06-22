 
News By Tag
* Recruitive
* Liquid
* Careers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cannock
  Staffordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Recruitive Integrates with Liquid Careers

Recruitive Software has integrated their end to end recruitment software and drinks industry career platform Liquid Careers.
 
CANNOCK, England - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Recruitive Software has integrated their end to end recruitment software and drinks industry career platform Liquid Careers.

Liquid Careers is the drinks industry's career platform, providing the latest news, commentary, jobs and resources. They focus purely on the drinks market across all disciplines on a local and global level. LiquidCareers is backed by a team with an extensive drinks industry network and over 15 years of drinks market recruitment knowledge.

Nina Young, Talent and Marketing Director at Liquid Careers comments: "More than simply just another job board, we provide bespoke industry content, insight and networking opportunities. Our aim is simple; to provide a one-stop platform where drinks-industry professionals can access both market knowledge and careers and employers can reach the best talent."

Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments; "We are delighted to welcome Liquid Careers to our extensive panel of almost 2000 job boards and are pleased to announce that Recruitive's clients can benefit from an exclusive offer of 3 month's worth of unlimited standard  free  job postings."

Contact
Recruitive Software
***@recruitive.com
End
Source:Liquid Careers
Email:***@recruitive.com Email Verified
Tags:Recruitive, Liquid, Careers
Industry:Software
Location:Cannock - Staffordshire - England
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Recruitive News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share