US Military Leaders to Discuss Armoured Vehicle Survivability and Next Generation Combat Vehicles
SMi Reports: United States Army and Marine Corps to Participate in 3rd annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference taking place on 14th - 16th November in London, UK.
Following the recent survivability upgrade of the US Army's Stryker, SMi welcomes senior representatives from the US Defense Forces to present over the 3 days of the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference and share on current requirements and technologies development.
Speaking at the Active Protection Systems focus day, being held 14th November, Mr Jeff Koshko, Associate Director, Ground Vehicle Survivability & Protection, Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Centre, United States Army, will explore why a modular and open system architecture is the right choice. He will also provide an overview of the Modular Active Protection System (MAPS) Project and its architecture. Leveraging NDI systems and Beyond APS will also be discussed.
Part of the main conference, Mr. Don Sando, Director, Capabilities Development and Integration, Manoeuvre Center of Excellence, United States Army will deliver a presentation on US Army Operational Concept, Multi-domain Battle Concept, Manoeuvre Force Modernization Strategy, and Combat Vehicle Modernization Strategy. He will also be exploring the US Army's Next Generation Combat Vehicle.
Lieutenant Colonel Mark Brown, Armoured Requirements, United States Marine Corps will be presenting on Day 2 to discuss "United States Marine Corps Development of Future Amphibious Protected Mobility." Lieutenant Colonel Brown will provide an overview of current capabilities of the Marine Corps and feedback from operations. He will also discuss bridging the gap between planned and ongoing upgrades to the AAV for the enhancement of survivability to the platform. Also discussed will be requirements for the future Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) and countering dilemmas such as weight vs mobility and weight vs amphibious capability will be addressed.
As the only conference of its type solely dedicated to this capability area, Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems will discuss the doctrine, concepts of operation, training and technologies at the heart of armoured vehicle lethality.
Drawing on experience from previous operations and ongoing activity in the capability development space, future requirements will be presented and discussed. Importantly, to increase awareness of the technologies and capabilities that might be leveraged, an examination of the latest weapon systems, vehicle configurations, smart munitions, high energy lasers, fire control, targeting, simulation and autonomous technology, shall be just some of the areas covered.
Featured speakers will include: Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems, ARTEC GmbH, British Army, Bundeswehr Technical Centre for Protective and Special Technologies , Czech Military Research Institute, Danish Defence and Acquisition Organisation, DSTL, German Army, IMI Systems, IMP Castle Associates Limited, Israeli MoD, Krauss Maffei Wegmann, Lockheed Martin UK, NATO, Pearson Engineering, SOUCY DEFENSE, Swedish Defence Research Agency, TNO, United States Army, United States Marine Corps, US Army, UTC Aerospace Systems and Vetronics Research Centre.
3rd Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2017
14th - 16th November
Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London, UK
