Dhofar Global widens its reach to consumers with partnership with souq.com

Company's hygiene solution now available on popular e-commerce portal
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- June 28, 2017 - Dhofar Global, a leading supplier of hygiene products in the Middle East, has signed a partnership agreement with Dubai-based souq.com, the Arab World's largest e-commerce website, enabling it to sell products directly to its customers by listing them on the user-friendly online portal. Under the terms of the agreement, Dhofar Global's hygiene solutions will be available on souq.com for customers to view, order and request for delivery at their doorsteps.

According to a recent study, the Middle East's e-commerce sector has spiralled upwards by 1,500 per cent in the last decade, with the GCC leading the region at a predicted growth of USD 20 billion in 2020 from USD 5 billion in 2015. The UAE is at the forefront of online shopping with the highest transaction level of USD 332 per purchase per a KPMG survey of consumer habits in 52 countries. The strategic move will help Dhofar Global widen its market reach by bringing its products closer to its customers as well as offering them a convenient and seamless shopping experience.

Chandan Singh, CEO, Dhofar Global: "At a time when e-commerce is fast making inroads in the GCC and has garnered huge popularity in the UAE, making its products available online is a critical business move for Dhofar Global to ensure a wider reach. In line with this, we have partnered with souq.com to ensure that our customers can order our hygiene solutions at their convenience. Souq.com is a pioneering e-commerce platform in the UAE, which offers web and mobile platforms to buyers as well as efficiently handles shipping and cash collection along with user-friendly payment processing and round-the-clock customer support."

Consumers can log on to https://uae.souq.com/ae-en/dhofarglobal/p/ to order hygiene products by Dhofar Global.
"We are confident that our new move will be beneficial for our patrons who will make use of this facility to order our products. Going forward, Dhofar Global will continue to introduce innovative measures to ensure optimum comfort and convenience for its customers," concluded Singh.
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
