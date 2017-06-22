News By Tag
How to Cancel Envoy Air Tickets
Envoy is the airline that provides the best travelling experience to the users in the low fare price.It is highly admired by the travellers since it is very flexible if you consider the things like the emergency booking or the cancellation of the tickets.
So if you have booked the tickets with this airline but due to some unavoidable reasons you wish to cancel the booking then you have to go through below steps:-
• Here you first of all need to go to the official site of the airline i.e envoy
• after that you have to go the option of the cancel flights
• there you need to enter the name of the person for whom you wish to cancel the tickets
• followed by entering the other details of the flight
• and then tapping on the cancel the booking tab
• once you do so the booking will be cancelled and the amount would be refunded to you
• in order to confirm the cancellation you need to tap on the review the cancellation option
In case of any trouble feel free to call on the Envoy Air Reservations Phone Number.
