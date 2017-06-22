The optimal use of IOT connected devices and cloud based networks

These days it is easier than ever before to be able to access personal or company data from various devices in various locations.

-- The wonder of cloud based storage had changed the way people safe information as well as access that information. Alongside cloud based storage is the wonder of cloud based networking or networks that are based in cloud servers.is basically a type of computing that relies on the sharing of computing resources, rather than having a local server or personal devices that handle the applications. Then referred to cloud computing the word cloud is a metaphor to use for the internet. Thus cloud computing means that it is a type internet based computing where different services, such as servers and storage, are offered and delivered to an organization's computing system through the internet.Ever heard of the IOT? It is the. This is basically the inter-networking of physical devices such as personal computers, vehicles, buildings and other items that is embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators and network connectivity. This enables these objects to collect and exchange data. In other words when the driver of a car connect to the Bluetooth and the phone connect to the cellular network, then the driver is using IOT connected devices.The most important thing for users are that the IOT environment is the most secure for the user. The service provider must offer a secure, scalable, and cloud-native connectivity developed specifically for the IOT. The service provider must provide an efficient and friendly management tools, low cost benefits, worldwide and years of experience in the integration and project management.It is important that the provider offers a secure over the air connectivity with a complete set of network management tools and API's. It is also important that they offer a service that minimize data usage. If this is not the case than IOT and cloud based networking can be very expensive due to data costs.Using a service provider forit is also important to note that they must offer simple things like the same phone number. Whether you use Wi-Fi or cellular services, the clients must be able call the same number, this prevents confusion. The service provider must also offer the service of having a real time cellular and Wi-Fi network evaluation. This will enable seamless integration between different devices.IOT technology can be used in various projects. One of the more exciting things to date is thats can be used to find a car in a big parking lot. At an airport it can be really frustrating to find a vehicle between thousands of other cars. Using IOT can enable users to detect and find their vehicles easier. The vehicle can be fitted with a radio transmitter or the vehicle's on board computer use for this system. The control units can be placed at the entrance of the parking lot. Then the owner can use that unit.IOT can also be applied to other industries such as the reality business. Smart locks can be installed in a door, and then the various realtors can gain access to the house by just using an IOT connected device. It is a safe and smart way to make the life of realtors easier.Having acan make the user's life very easy. Adding to that a good cloud based network service provider, any business will bloom. Imagine how great a business will fair when the loading of vehicles can be done via an app on the user's smart phone. An entire business can be run from an app on the owner's phone.When choosing a cloud based network service provider certain elements must be taken into account. This will ensure that the safety features are met and that the client's data are safe. Unfortunately these days, attack on company data and servers are a real problem. Choosing a service provider that specialize inand cloud based networks is a good first step. However, the potential service provider must also be up to date with the current developments in the cloud based universe. When all those elements are met, an entire business can be safely run via cloud.