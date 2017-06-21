 
News By Tag
* Media Training
* PR
* Crisis Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brisbane
  Queensland
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Don't try this at home! The rise and rise and shock demise of larger-than-life businessmen

 
BRISBANE, Australia - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The rise and rise and shock demise of larger-than-life businessmen and politicians can make for entertaining viewing.

Recent dramatic media stories chronicling pyjama-clad former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale's retirement and subsequent arrest, along with the sick bag clutching court appearance of former Senator and Sunshine Coast businessman Clive Palmer, are attracting plenty of audience eyeballs.

For those old enough to have enjoyed the heady 80s and 90s, there's some deja vu to the media coverage.

Flashback to the wheelchair and oxygen mask court appearances of mining magnate, hotel owner and media boss Christopher Skase, who went from high-flyer in the 1980s to exiled bankrupt by 1991. Or Australian businessman Alan Bond grasping his bag of sandwiches in the Federal Court dock when things went south.

Not all of us can pull off the issues management techniques of the flamboyant so, when the going gets tough, here are a few PR tips to keep your public persona intact:
Be crisis ready. Serious issues don't suddenly pop up – they grow over time. Practice tough scenarios in media training; prepare Q and A's; plan for disaster – but do it all during the good times, so you're ready when the chips are down. Face the music. Don't cower from the media, particularly if you've spent a career promoting yourself through TV, radio and other outlets. Have some empathy! Regardless of where the fault lies, demonstrate an understanding of suffering and/or injustice. Be genuine. People know when you're skirting the truth or lying. Be as straight and true as you can be within the bounds of your legal advice.


Fran Metcalf, Sequel PR

Media Contact
www.sequelpr.com
***@sequelpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sequelpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Media Training, PR, Crisis Management
Industry:Business
Location:Brisbane - Queensland - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sequel PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share