Bisnar Chase Named Best Place to Work for 2017
For the sixth time in a row, the California personal injury law firm has been named one of Orange County's Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group.
In order to be considered, companies must have at least 15 employees working in Orange County; be a non-profit or for-profit business or government entity; have a facility in Orange County; and must have been in business for at least one year. Participating companies entered the two-part selection process.
The first part of the selection process involves an assessment of each employer's workplace, policies, practices and demographics, which accounts for about 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consists of an employee survey, which constitutes the bulk (75 percent) of the evaluation. This portion of the survey essentially measures employees' experience with their employers.
The combined scores determined the final ranking and the top organizations. The Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and performed the data analysis to determine the final ranking. The complete list of winning organizations will be featured in a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's July 24 issue.
Senior partner Brian Chase said securing such an honor for the sixth straight year bears testament to the efforts of the firm's staff and supervisors including administrator Shannon Barker and team leaders Ricardo Hernandez, Marta DeLaTorre and Ned Spilsbury.
"Each day we come in to work, our goal is to create not just a place that is competent and efficient, but also a lot of fun to be," Chase said. "This award reaffirms our team's superior work ethic and all of our commitment to make this a very special place to come to work every, single day."
He said the firm's management has consistently emphasized the importance of treating not only clients, but also each other, with dignity and respect.
"At Bisnar Chase, these are not options, but simply what we do," Chase said. "For us, it's a way of life."
About Bisnar Chase
Bisnar Chase represents victims injured by defective products and by acts of negligence. The firm has been featured on a number of popular media outlets including Newsweek, Fox, NBC, and ABC and is known for its passionate pursuit of results for their clients. Since 1978, Bisnar Chase has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for victims and their families. For more information, please call 800-561-4887 or visit http://www.BestAttorney.com for a free consultation. We are located at 1301 Dove Street #120, Newport Beach, CA 92660.
Contact
Brian Chase
949-203-3814
marketing@bestattorney.com
