Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


17 Days Left to Blog for Scholarship

Media Alert: FTF Teen Travel Writing Scholarship Grants up to $1,000 to Teen Bloggers; Submission Closes July 14, 2017
 
 
FTF Teen Travel Writing Scholarship
FTF Teen Travel Writing Scholarship
 
NEW YORK - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Teen bloggers who are enjoying summer vacation have 17 days left to write about it for the 11th annual Family Travel Forum Teen Travel Writing Scholarship. FTF, the award winning vacation planning resource for travel with kids, has greated more thatn $17,000 in prizes over the past decade to teens who share their stories in words and images.

So far this year, FTF judges have received stories about travel in several of the U.S. states, as well as six continents, and are awaiting tales of Antarctica (or any place you've been to). Blogs about any trips students have taken within the past five years are eligible.

For 2017, three winners will receive cash grants of $1,000, $500, or $250, as well as a GoBag Travel Bag from sponsor Allianz Global Assistance. Honorable mentions will receive a subscription to Lonely Planet Magazine.

The FTF Teen Travel Writing Scholarship is open to American and Canadian students; international students enrolled in American programs, and homeschool students between the ages of 13 and 18. To be considered, submit a blog up to 600 words in length, accompanied by a photo or video. The top stories will be published on Family Travel Forum's site http://www.MyFamilyTravels.com.

Applications will be accepted only through July 14, 2017. Winners will be notified by email on October 2, 2017. Special thanks to our 2017 sponsors Allianz Global Assistance, ScholarTrips, Society of American Travel Writers (SATW), Travel Media Showcase, TMS Family Travel, Journalism Education Association (JEA), Tourism Cares and the Society of Professional Journalists. For more information, eligibility, rules and scholarship applications, visit http://www.myfamilytravels.com/teen_travel_writing.

For more information about our sponsors, FTF grants and scholarships for college, please visit http://www.scholarship.familytravelforum.com

# # #

About Family Travel Forum
Family Travel Forum has been the trusted vacation planning resource for parents and grandparents since 1996. Over the years, staff and contributing writers who Have Kids, Still Travel! have given the community an award-winning resource for travelling families featuring accurate and up to date information on the latest destinations, products, and trends in travel. FTF's content has been seen on Disney's Family.com and other sites, in "America's Most Popular Family Vacations," "The Complete Idiots Guide to the Best Family Destinations," "Amazing Places to Take Your Kids in North America," and by millions of travelling families. FTF co-hosts the annual TMS Family Travel summits and  conferences, as well as running "The Family Vacationist" blog and Family Travel Consulting, in partnership with Taking the Kids.

About Allianz Global Assistance
Operating in 34 countries, Allianz Global Assistance (http://myfamilytravels.us13.list-manage2.com/track/click?...) is a leading insurance and assistance company that provides insurance to 25 million U.S. customers annually. The company is best known for its Allianz Travel Insurance plans, which protect travelers from unexpected trip cancellations or losses while traveling. Plans are available in annual or per trip coverage. The company's partners include leading travel agencies, airlines and other travel suppliers. Allianz Global Assistance also supports student travel by providing merit scholarships through their ScholarTrips (http://myfamilytravels.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u...) essay contest. Last year six grand prize winners each received a $2,500 scholarship.

About Society of American Travel Writers
Founded in 1955, the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) is a tax-exempt, professional association, whose 1,100 members include journalists, editors, photographers, filmmakers, bloggers, and communications professionals who specialize in the travel industry in Canada and the United States. SATW is committed to promoting responsible journalism, providing professional support and development for our members and encouraging the conservation and preservation of travel resources worldwide.

