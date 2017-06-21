News By Tag
17 Days Left to Blog for Scholarship
Media Alert: FTF Teen Travel Writing Scholarship Grants up to $1,000 to Teen Bloggers; Submission Closes July 14, 2017
So far this year, FTF judges have received stories about travel in several of the U.S. states, as well as six continents, and are awaiting tales of Antarctica (or any place you've been to). Blogs about any trips students have taken within the past five years are eligible.
For 2017, three winners will receive cash grants of $1,000, $500, or $250, as well as a GoBag Travel Bag from sponsor Allianz Global Assistance. Honorable mentions will receive a subscription to Lonely Planet Magazine.
The FTF Teen Travel Writing Scholarship is open to American and Canadian students; international students enrolled in American programs, and homeschool students between the ages of 13 and 18. To be considered, submit a blog up to 600 words in length, accompanied by a photo or video. The top stories will be published on Family Travel Forum's site http://www.MyFamilyTravels.com.
Applications will be accepted only through July 14, 2017. Winners will be notified by email on October 2, 2017. Special thanks to our 2017 sponsors Allianz Global Assistance, ScholarTrips, Society of American Travel Writers (SATW), Travel Media Showcase, TMS Family Travel, Journalism Education Association (JEA), Tourism Cares and the Society of Professional Journalists. For more information, eligibility, rules and scholarship applications, visit http://www.myfamilytravels.com/
For more information about our sponsors, FTF grants and scholarships for college, please visit http://www.scholarship.familytravelforum.com
About Family Travel Forum
Family Travel Forum has been the trusted vacation planning resource for parents and grandparents since 1996. Over the years, staff and contributing writers who Have Kids, Still Travel! have given the community an award-winning resource for travelling families featuring accurate and up to date information on the latest destinations, products, and trends in travel. FTF's content has been seen on Disney's Family.com and other sites, in "America's Most Popular Family Vacations," "The Complete Idiots Guide to the Best Family Destinations,"
About Allianz Global Assistance
About Society of American Travel Writers
Founded in 1955, the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) is a tax-exempt, professional association, whose 1,100 members include journalists, editors, photographers, filmmakers, bloggers, and communications professionals who specialize in the travel industry in Canada and the United States. SATW is committed to promoting responsible journalism, providing professional support and development for our members and encouraging the conservation and preservation of travel resources worldwide.
