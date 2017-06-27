 
Museum Extension at the Tate Gallery of Modern Art Features SEFAR LIGHTFRAME®

Modular Ceiling System Illuminates Prized Exhibits in London
 
 
SEFAR LIGHTFRAME®
SEFAR LIGHTFRAME®
 
Tags:

Tags:
SEFAR Architecture
LightFrame
Tate Gallery

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
Depew - New York - US

DEPEW, N.Y. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Museums offer visitors a visual experience made possible only through ideal lighting solutions. SEFAR® Architecture LIGHTFRAME® effectively and elegantly illuminates the displays at the Tate Gallery of Modern Art, allowing works from Van Gogh to Warhol to shine.

The museum's designers, Herzog & de Meuron, were looking for uniform illumination throughout the Tate Gallery, from both natural skylight and artificial light sources. The design of the ten-story Switch House provided a natural light solution – balancing a brick façade with extensive window areas, allowing balanced sunlight into the exhibit areas.  LIGHTFRAME illuminated modular fabric ceiling system provided an exceptional artificial light transmission with uniform distribution.

SEFAR Architecture's IA-80-CL fabric was chosen for the LIGHTFRAME system's roomside installation. The LIGHTFRAME modules measure up to 4.20 m(13.75') x 2.20 m(7.25').

The fabric fields were intended to be as large as possible. "Like transporting them in a giant toaster" is how Architen Landrell describes the journey to the site undertaken by the 72 finished frames with lengths up to 4.20 m. The modules, which had to be transported to the fifth floor of the new building, barely fit into the elevator.

The filigree light-metal frames create a uniform luminous ceiling that appears weightless while ensuring the priceless exhibits are seen in their true colors. These functional LIGHTFRAME modules are easily hinged open – allowing access for maintenance of the system.

LIGHTFRAME's unique secondary membrane allows it to evenly diffuse light while improving acoustics. The dual membrane system prevents the penetration of debris and bugs that hinder the visual impact of other translucent ceiling products.

LIGHTFRAME also provides long-lasting resistance to UV light and does not yellow over time. The low-maintenance material resists moisture and dirt, meets all fire code requirements, and is free of VOCs. In the event of a fire, the membranes used with LIGHTFRAME produce very little smoke and instead of dripping, they dissipate.

The extension of Tate Modern was completed in 2016. The project team included architects Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, London, UK, and contractor Architen Landrell, Chepstow, UK.

To learn more about SEFAR LIGHTFRAME, visit: https://www.sefar.com/en/609/Product.htm?Product=16869.

About SEFAR Architecture: SEFAR Architecture is a leading manufacturer of monofilament precision and ePTFE yarn fabrics and fabric systems for interior and exterior architectural applications. With comprehensive knowledge in textile architecture, Sefar has cooperated with experienced lighting technicians and polymer experts to develop a new generation of fabrics for the architectural and design community. For more information on SEFAR Architecture's products and services, call Peter Katcha at 727-388-4919 or visit www.sefar.us.

Media Contact
Nick Murosky, LarsonO'Brien Marketing Group
412-831-1959 x123
nick@larsonobrien.com
Source:
Email:***@larsonobrien.com Email Verified
Tags:SEFAR Architecture, LightFrame, Tate Gallery
Industry:Architecture
Location:Depew - New York - United States
