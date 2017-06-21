 
Rapper Colin Rich releases new album "Trying 2B Rich" on July 5th

Colin's debut album is his singular vision of artistic expression
 
 
Colin Rich - "Trying 2B Rich"
Colin Rich - "Trying 2B Rich"
 
LOS ANGELES - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- When St. Louis rapper Colin Rich conceived the seed of the idea that would become his latest release "Trying 2B Rich", he saw more than just track names and lyrics, he could see the whole sound design. Colin Rich has an extensive background in sound production, allowing him to perfectly execute his vision.

"Trying 2B Rich" is the combination of both his artistry and technical skills. In addition to writing and performing, he also produced nine tracks on the album. Colin wanted total freedom and control to make the album that was in his head a reality, and he has accomplished his goal. "Trying 2B Rich" is pure, undiluted Colin. The album will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and Google Play in early July.

While Colin produced the majority of tracks on "Trying 2B Rich", he was able to collaborate with some amazing and talented producers on a few tracks including "Dumb Car" - produced by Brandon Ferrer, "Blood Orange" - produced by Earl Starks and "Brand", produced by G.C. The official music video for "Brand" will be released soon. The video was shot on location in Long Beach and features notable landmarks in the history of rap.

""Rich" Is a double entendre for what I'm currently going through in life, my struggle to get money while being true to myself. By controlling majority of the production I was able to create the sound and message I really wanted to with my music. There is a song for everyone on this project and I can't wait to perform it around the world," says Colin when asked about why he makes music.

Colin is currently at work in the studio working on his next album. He is a frequent live performer at venues across the country, his latest performance was at Los Globos in May. He also has plans for an upcoming tour.


About Colin Rich

Colin Rich is a musician from St. Louis. This multi-talented performer comes from a rich technical background; in addition to rapping, writing and producing, Colin is also an expert in mixing and mastering, and directs and edits music visuals. Colin's lyrical style is inspired by old school, underground rap/hip hop movements, when interpreted by Colin feels fresh and relatable to a broad audience. Colin has performed for audiences across the country, from his hometown, St. Louis, to California. For more information and upcoming performance schedules, go to IAMCOLINRICH.COM, or follow Colin on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/ColinRichMusic), Twitter (@iamcolinrich) (http://twitter.com/iamcolinrich) and Instagram (@iamcolinrich) (http://instagram.com/iamcolinrich).

