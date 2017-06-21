 
Rady School Recognized with Extension of Accreditation by the AACSB

 
 
SAN DIEGO - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rady School of Management's commitment to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship was recently recognized by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) by earning an extension of accreditation from the prestigious global business education alliance.

The Rady School, which is among the youngest business schools to receive AACSB accreditation, earned the coveted status in 2011. To achieve initial accreditation, an institution's business program must undergo a meticulous internal review and evaluation process.  Less than five percent of business schools worldwide have merited AACSB International accreditation.

"AACSB commends each institution for their exemplary work," said Robert D. Reid, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. "During this peer-review process schools must demonstrate alignment with AACSB's global accreditation standards, as well as how they encourage engagement, innovation, and impact across the communities they serve."

To be reaccredited, business schools must go through continuous improvement reviews, which are conducted on five-year cycles and include peer review and self-assessment. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

The Rady School has identified specific learning goals and objectives for each program that correspond directly to the Rady School's mission.  Those learning goals and objectives are further broken down to specific skills and knowledge.  Collection, analysis, and dissemination of the assessed data is a key component of maintaining accreditation and essentially ensuring that our students are learning the goals and objectives for the program set forth by the Rady School.

"By once again meeting the rigorous standards for accreditation outlined by the AACSB, the Rady School has earned its place among the most elite business schools in the world," said Rady School Dean Robert S. Sullivan. "The accreditation is a recognition of the extraordinary quality of our faculty and academic programs as well the commitment from the community to support the school and its mission."

About the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego

The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego is a business school that develops ethical and entrepreneurial leaders who make a positive impact in the world through innovation, collaboration and knowledge. The Rady School offers a Full-Time MBA (http://rady.ucsd.edu/mba/fulltime/) program, a FlexMBA (http://rady.ucsd.edu/mba/flex/)program for working professionals, a Ph.D. program, a Master of Finance (http://rady.ucsd.edu/finance/) program, a Master of Science in Business Analytics program (http://rady.ucsd.edu/msba/), Executive Education and undergraduate courses.To find out more about the Rady School visit, www.rady.ucsd.edu.

About AACSB International

As the world's largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to over 1,500 member organizations and more than 785 accredited business schools worldwide. With its global headquarters in Tampa, Florida, USA; Europe, Middle East, and Africa headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, AACSB's mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education. For more information, visit aacsb.edu.

Click to Share