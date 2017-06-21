News By Tag
Entrepreneur Creates Heart Detection Bracelet To Stave Off Heart Attack
Jemiah Battle on a mission to raise money for life saving heart bracelet scores 'provisional patent'
Jemiah Battle (http://jemiahbattle.com)
"As human beings, we are all at risk for a heart attack. Self care is not taught in the minority community. My goal is to exponentially lower the statistics, save lives with the Life E-Bracelet,"
Why Get Involved?
Your donations will help cover:
• Cost of revenue. It consists of product costs, including costs of contract manufacturers for production, shipping and handling costs, warranty replacement costs, packaging costs, fulfillment costs, manufacturing and tooling equipment depreciation, warehousing costs
• Research and development. These expenses are related to developing the Life-E Bracelet and any products and services that stem from it (ex: fitness apps, etc.). These expenses consist primarily of consulting and contractor expenses, tooling and prototype materials, and allocated overhead costs.
• Sales and marketing. These expenses consist primarily of advertising and marketing promotions of the Life-E products and services, as well as sales incentives, trade show and event costs, sponsorship costs, consulting and contractor expenses, travel, Point-of-Purchase display expenses and related amortization, and allocated overhead costs.
• General and administrative. These expenses consist of personnel-related expenses for Life-E finance, legal, human resources, and administrative personnel, as well as the costs of allocated overhead, information technology, and other administrative expenses.
For additional information and to support the Life E-(Eternal) Bracelet, contact Jemiah Battle, or visit website. To donate, save lives (including your loved ones) by making it possible to easily understand blood, stress ratings, and educating many from heart attacks, and possibly death, click here: (https://www.indiegogo.com/
Contact
Karen Taylor Bass
917-509-3061
***@taylormademediapr.com
