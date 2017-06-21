Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation Retains BF Borgers CPA Firm to Become a Fully Reporting SEC Company

End

-- Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation (PGPM), an oil and gas exploration development (E&D) company focus in proven fields exploited by well managed independent oil companies extracting reserves at lower risk and lower cost than unproved prospects. Our parent is Pilgrim Petroleum PLC, a private company (E&P), focus in domestic and international areas where major oil and gas producing companies have reduced their exploration efforts in search of larger reserves.Management is pleased to announce that the company has retained BF Borgers CPA a registered Accounting firm with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), theaccredited accounting firm will complete the audited financials of the company and plans to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the purpose of becoming a reporting company.Management commented "in reflection of our commitment to our shareholders, we trust that it is in the best interest of our investors to move up to the more distinguished market, where our Company will have greater visibility to a larger group of investors."The Company will keep shareholders updated as events unfold with the process, as well as other projects currently underway.Being a fully-reporting issuer significantly expands the company's eligibility for both analyst coverage and investor interest. Many institutional investors are unable to acquire the securities of a company that is not fully reporting with the SEC. As a fully reporting 1934 company, the company's filings will now be accessible through the SEC's main website (via the EDGAR system), allowing investors, the general public, and financial analysts to extensively review the Company's operations and financial performance.Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. About Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded company (PGPM). Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The company is acquiring oil and gas leases, producing properties, mineral rights, and surface interests. Once acquired, the company intends to develop each property to maximize the income from each property by refurbishing and improving the existing production. Forward Looking Statements: can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: The success of the company's exploration and development efforts; the price of oil, gas and other produced gasses and liquids; the worldwide economic situation; changes in interest rates or inflation; the ability of the company to transport gas, oil and other products; the ability of the company to raise additional capital, as it may be affected by current conditions in the stock market and competition in the oil and gas industry for risk capital; the company's capital costs, which may be affected by delays or cost overruns; cost of production; environmental and other regulations, as the same presently exist or may later be amended and the company's ability to identify, finance and integrate any future acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Pilgrim Petroleum does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the effect of economic conditions, the impact of competition, the results of financing efforts, changes in consumers' preferences and trends. The words "estimate," "possible," and "seeking" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those set forth herein, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. 2017 Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation. The information herein is subject to change without notice. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.Shareholder inquiries:info@pilgrimpetroleum.com