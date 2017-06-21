News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Join Dot Com Infoway at GMASA17, The Biggest Mobile Event of the Year!
Dot Com Infoway will exhibit their services and futuristic technologies at GMASA17, the premier mobile app industry event.
Bangalore, the central hub of app development and mobile technology in India, is the venue for the upcoming edition of Global Mobile And App Summit (GMASA) on 6th and 7th July 2017.
Every year, GMASA brings together 1000s of industry veterans on a single platform abuzz with activity and excitement. Apart from providing networking opportunities to stakeholders at all levels, the event is a hotbed of discussions, speeches, startup contests and an exclusive tech exhibition that provides a sneak-peak into the future of the mobile app industry.
Dot Com Infoway (DCI), a leading IT company and a key enabler in the mobile app industry, will be one of the exhibitors at GMASA 17 in Bangalore this year. DCI has been servicing the mobile industry since over a decade with its ace technology services and expertise. With the best interests of its clients at heart, the company partners with businesses of all sizes and works closely with its customers to deliver exceptional results.
"GMASA is one of the most well-attended events in the app industry, and we are proud to be associated with it. With over 2,000 attendees, the event offers an excellent platform to meet key stakeholders in the industry and also interact with existing and potential clients, sharing information about our services and how we can help them, face-to-face,"
DCI will be showcasing its services at GMASA 17 at stall number: A1. Attendees at the event can simply walk in and interact with the executives at DCI to understand the company's vast array of offerings better.
GMASA is the ideal platform to showcase every aspect of a business or service to a diverse audience and build long-term client relations. DCI believes in reaching out to its customers across portals to help them build better businesses with their cutting-edge yet pocket-friendly services.
For more details check out http://bangalore2017.gmasa.org/
"The exhibition will provide an opportunity for our longstanding clients to interact with us and also learn more about our future offerings. Attendees visiting our stall will have the unique chance to interact with our experts and learn how technological solutions can help them build better brands, increase visibility and grow their businesses,"
About Dot Com Infoway:
Dot Com Infoway, an award-winning, CMMI Level 3 multinational information Technology Company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and Internet marketing solutions and technologies to business. With offices in India, the United States and Germany, DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business.
Media Contact
Venkatesh C.R.
***@dotcominfoway.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse