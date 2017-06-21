News By Tag
Carlisle Auctions Secures Rare 2006 Ford GT For its Fall Carlisle Event
Low Miles, a Limited Run and an Excellent Condition Make This GT a Must Have
The GT, which officially joined the fall event in June during the Carlisle Ford Nationals, is Speed Yellow with a black interior. It's just one of 75 produced in this color and is presented this fall just as it would have looked when it left the factory more than 10 years ago. In addition to being a limited run for its particular color and style, the car has just 1,900 miles on its odometer and is in impeccable condition, having been garage kept since day 1. The GT is powered by 5.4-liter supercharged V8 producing 550 HP and is equipped with a 6-speed transmission. When it crosses the block on Friday evening, September 29 at around 6 p.m., it will be a super rare opportunity for one enthusiast to take home this highly collectible piece of Ford craftsmanship.
"We are thrilled to be offering this Ford GT at our Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction," noted Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations. "As Carlisle Auctions continues to move forward, the quality of consignments continues to rise. We are looking forward to this upcoming three-day auction and anticipate that it will be our most successful one ever."
The Fall Carlisle auction commences mid-afternoon on Thursday, September 28 and sees over 500 consignments cross the block along with merchandise and memorabilia too. Powered by its FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee, Carlisle Auctions offers competitive buyers and sellers fees too and getting involved is super easy and affordable. Connect with Carlisle auctions at 717-960-6400 or visit the web at www.CarlisleAuctions.com for details on the Fall Carlisle event or any of the other Carlisle Auctions dates on the season schedule.
