Expolink 2020 signs off on the implementation of Paylite HR Management Software

In a move to make a major shift to automate and simplify their day-to-day HR functioning, Expolink 2020 has entered into a contract with Citytech Software for using their Paylite HR Management System.
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Earlier today, it was reported that Expolink 2020 is implementing 3 important HR modules of Paylite HR Management System.

Those modules are HR, Payroll, and Self Service Management Systems, which, Citytech Software, the development company of Paylite HRMS, says will enable this domain registration service provider, Expolink 2020, take leverage of their HR Solutions.

These Paylite HR modules will automate managing of payroll to that of employee information, and leave processes from application to approval. Everything about their day-to-day HR functioning will be simplified and easy, bringing in a dimensional shift to their HR management format, which is very important for an organization like Expolink 2020.

"We welcome Expolink 2020 on board Paylite HRMS who takes a call on using our HR Solutions. We assure they will get a unique user experience while at the same time, benefit immensely from using innovative solutions of our high-impact HR Management System modules. Like our other valuable clients, Expolink 2020 will also get our assistance everytime they require," said an executive of Paylite HRMS team at www.Paylitehr.com

About Paylite®HRMS:

Paylite Human Resource Management Software (version 4.0) comes with a feature-rich interface to meet versatile business needs. It's fully configurable and has 200+ pre-defined reports. Users can add and edit new reports also, so they can manage HR work-flows easily. Most interestingly, the system is built upon a code-free architecture.

Paylite helps in managing employee information, enables quicker payroll processing and assists other HR functions like employee appraisal, Self Service, timesheet management and recruitment management.

Managing human resource with a proper tool is the need of the hour. With the costs and competition increasing, companies are seen looking for a solution to save expenses for human resource management on one side while on the other, to increase its efficiency. That is what Paylite HRMS can deliver exactly. Check with Paylite HRMS Software to see how it can efficiently introduce a stress-free, paperless HR management work culture by replacing tediously time-taking, erroneous and paper-based HR functioning system.

Website:www.paylitehr.com

Phone: T +97144205486 / M +971 529977195

Client Site Address: http://www.expolink2020.com/

Address:

Citytech Software DMCC

Unit 1308, Jumeriah Bay Tower,

Plot No X3, Jumeriah Lake Towers,

PO Box 128151, Dubai, UAE

