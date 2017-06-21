News By Tag
Google AdWords PPC Optimization – Abbreviate Ad Text
For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can improve your ad's performance by minimizing the cost of PPC text ads.
Abbreviate PPC Ad Text
See the article for the results of the test. With abbreviation you can shorten longer words into shorter representative phrases, like "lb" for "pound" or "Mich" for "Michigan." In this case we took one of the best performing ads for our Michigan car ride company and abbreviated the business name (see Figure 1).
Results After Abbreviation
While the ad with the abbreviated text has a slightly lower clickthrough rate, the CPC is 13.8% lower ($1.45 to $1.25) and due to the higher conversion rate the cost per call is 35.4% lower ($1.61 to $1.04/call, see Figure 3).
Conclusion
In our testing we have discovered that abbreviating key phrases in PPC text ads can lower your cost-per-click (CPC) and the cost per conversion.
