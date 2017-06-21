 
Google AdWords PPC Optimization – Abbreviate Ad Text

For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can improve your ad's performance by minimizing the cost of PPC text ads.
 
 
Google AdWords - Abbreviate Ad Text
Google AdWords - Abbreviate Ad Text
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- For Google AdWords Pay-Per-Click campaigns you can improve your ad's performance by minimizing the cost of PPC text ads. If you limit the cost-per-click (CPC) for your campaigns by setting your CPC limit too low and Google will flag your campaign as "limited" by click budget. One effective approach is abbreviating commonly used phrases. Abbreviation lets you squeeze in more text into a headline to boost conversion rate.

Abbreviate PPC Ad Text

See the article for the results of the test. With abbreviation you can shorten longer words into shorter representative phrases, like "lb" for "pound" or "Mich" for "Michigan." In this case we took one of the best performing ads for our Michigan car ride company and abbreviated the business name (see Figure 1).

Results After Abbreviation

While the ad with the abbreviated text has a slightly lower clickthrough rate, the CPC is 13.8% lower ($1.45 to $1.25) and due to the higher conversion rate the cost per call is 35.4% lower ($1.61 to $1.04/call, see Figure 3).

Conclusion

In our testing we have discovered that abbreviating key phrases in PPC text ads can lower your cost-per-click (CPC) and the cost per conversion.

Click here for full article with examples and illustrations:

PPC Optimization: Abbreviate Ad Text
http://www.websiteoptimization.com/speed/tweak/ppc-abbrev...

About Website Optimization:

Website Optimization provides services and techniques to improve web site performance: boosting search engine visibility for more traffic, increasing conversion rates to maximize leads and profits, revving up site speed to retain users. http://www.websiteoptimization.com/

