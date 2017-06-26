News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Protecting Your Practice from Cyber Threats" Webinar
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Protecting Your Practice from Cyber Threats: 7 Steps to Take Now" Webinar with Thomas Collier
San Diego, CA—June 26, 2017—ChiroTouch™
It's easy for healthcare practitioners to convince themselves that cyber threats only happen to others, yet thousands of practitioners wake up each morning to discover they have been the victim of a cyber attack.
"The impact of a cyber attack goes far beyond the breach of private data, monetary losses, and the headache of trying to mitigate the damages," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "A successful attack also means patients will likely lose confidence and trust, making it difficult for practitioners to repair their reputations."
Chiropractors, in particular, are targeted because they leave themselves vulnerable, falsely believing they are "too small" for a cyber attack to be worthwhile. This is exactly why chiropractors make the perfect target. Many do not realize that cyber attacks often include ransomware: a malicious software used to block access to patient data. Last year alone, it accounted for 72% of healthcare malware attacks.
The good news is that an ounce of prevention can fend off a pound of headaches. Join this webinar to learn:
● The major security threats chiropractors should be aware of NOW
● Why chiropractors are the perfect targets for ransomware and other cyber attacks
● Specific steps chiropractors can take to protect their practice and data from malicious security threats
It is more important than ever before for chiropractors to get informed about cyber attacks. CTAcademy has made it easy to get informed by offering this free webinar where attendees will learn how to protect themselves, their practices, their staff, and their patients. Registering for this webinar is a lot easier than filling out a notice to HIPAA informing them of a cyber breach.
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
