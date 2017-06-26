 
News By Tag
* Chiropractic Software
* Ehr
* Emr
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Protecting Your Practice from Cyber Threats" Webinar

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Chiropractic Software
* Ehr
* Emr

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Protecting Your Practice from Cyber Threats: 7 Steps to Take Now" Webinar with Thomas Collier

San Diego, CA—June 26, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "Protecting Your Practice from Cyber Threats: 7 Steps to Take Now," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  This webinar will be led by ChiroTouch's Lead IT Technician, Thomas Collier, who has 14 years of IT experience.

It's easy for healthcare practitioners to convince themselves that cyber threats only happen to others, yet thousands of practitioners wake up each morning to discover they have been the victim of a cyber attack.

"The impact of a cyber attack goes far beyond the breach of private data, monetary losses, and the headache of trying to mitigate the damages," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch.  "A successful attack also means patients will likely lose confidence and trust, making it difficult for practitioners to repair their reputations."

Chiropractors, in particular, are targeted because they leave themselves vulnerable, falsely believing they are "too small" for a cyber attack to be worthwhile.  This is exactly why chiropractors make the perfect target.  Many do not realize that cyber attacks often include ransomware:  a malicious software used to block access to patient data. Last year alone, it accounted for 72% of healthcare malware attacks.

The good news is that an ounce of prevention can fend off a pound of headaches. Join this webinar to learn:

    ●  The major security threats chiropractors should be aware of NOW

    ●  Why chiropractors are the perfect targets for ransomware and other cyber attacks

    ●  Specific steps chiropractors can take to protect their practice and data from malicious security threats

It is more important than ever before for chiropractors to get informed about cyber attacks.  CTAcademy has made it easy to get informed by offering this free webinar where attendees will learn how to protect themselves, their practices, their staff, and their patients.  Registering for this webinar is a lot easier than filling out a notice to HIPAA informing them of a cyber breach.

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Dr. Bob Hoffman, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at http://www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-06-15/rpjmq?utm....


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Contact
Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chirotouch.com Email Verified
Tags:Chiropractic Software, Ehr, Emr
Industry:Software
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ChiroTouch News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share