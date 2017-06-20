 
FINRA Arbitration Claim filed Against Geneos Wealth Management

The White Law Group has filed a FINRA Claim Alleging Over-concentration in High-risk Private Placements
 
 
June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The FINRA claim was filed by The White Law Group and submitted on behalf of a Fallston, Maryland couple alleging claims for violation of common law fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, and negligent supervision. The claim further alleges that Geneos Wealth Management, Inc. unsuitably invested the clients in the following high risk private placement investments:

BDCA
ARC Hospitality Trust
ARC NYC REIT
ARC Retail Centers of America
UDF IV
Global Trust Global/Net Lease
ARC Finance Trust
Mission Critical
Vista Drilling
ARC Healthcare Trust II
Bravado

The claim seeks damages between $500,000 and $900,000.

Before recommending an investment, a broker-dealer has a fiduciary duty to adequately disclose the risks involved in the investment and to perform the necessary due diligence to determine whether the investment is suitable for the investor.

It is alleged Geneos Wealth Management, Inc. failed to perform the necessary due diligence on these investments prior to recommending them to these particular investors.

According to D. Daxton White, managing partner of The White Law Group, "It is unfortunate, but we believe that many more investors have suffered devastating losses due to the broker-dealer's failure to supervise and don't realize they have recovery options."

"Brokerage firms are required to supervise their advisors to ensure that they are complying with FINRA rules. If it can be determined that the financial advisor violated FINRA rules and the employers failed to adequately supervise him, these firms can be held responsible for any resulting losses in a FINRA arbitration claim."

FINRA Dispute Resolution is an arbitration venue for investors with claims against their brokerage firm or financial professional.  It provides investors with an opportunity to attempt to recoup their investment losses without filing such claims in court.

The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.

For more information The White Law Group and the claim filed against Geneos Wealth Management, Inc., please contact the firm at 1-888-637-5510 or visit https://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com.

Contact
The White Law Group
***@whitesecuritieslaw.com
Source:The White Law Group
Email:***@whitesecuritieslaw.com
Posted By:***@whitesecuritieslaw.com Email Verified
