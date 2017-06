Now Announcing - DOJ, SEC, FBI Speakers Confirmed for ACI's 34th FCPA Conference

34th International Conference on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

-- Now in its 34edition, ACI's International Conference on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act returns to the GAYLORD NATIONAL, in Washington, D.C., from November 28 - December 1, 2017. Each year, members of the anti-corruption community come from across the globe to gain updates and interface with government officials, in-house professionals and private practitioners involved in some of the highest profile settlements to date. https://goo.gl/HQGXPLAs an important update, the program now includes the SEC, DOJ and FBI:• Sandra Moser, Acting Chief, Fraud Section, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice• Charles E. Cain, Acting Chief, FCPA Unit, Division of Enforcement, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission• Daniel Kahn, Chief, FCPA Unit, Fraud Section, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice• Darryl Wegner, Unit Chief, International Corruption Unit, Criminal Investigative Division, Federal Bureau of InvestigationAs the FCPA is turning 40 this year, benefit from a worthwhile opportunity to hear from past DOJ and SEC decision-makers:40 YEARS OF THE FCPA: Former FCPA Unit and Enforcement Heads Discuss Key Enforcement Takeaways, and the Practical Realities Affecting Investigations and Settlements.For full information on the program, visit http:// www.FCPAconference.com