Now Announcing - DOJ, SEC, FBI Speakers Confirmed for ACI's 34th FCPA Conference

 
 
34th International Conference on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
NEW YORK - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Now in its 34th edition, ACI's International Conference on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act returns to the GAYLORD NATIONAL, in Washington, D.C., from November 28 - December 1, 2017. Each year, members of the anti-corruption community come from across the globe to gain updates and interface with government officials, in-house professionals and private practitioners involved in some of the highest profile settlements to date. https://goo.gl/HQGXPL

As an important update, the program now includes the SEC, DOJ and FBI:

• Sandra Moser, Acting Chief, Fraud Section, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice

• Charles E. Cain, Acting Chief, FCPA Unit, Division of Enforcement, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

• Daniel Kahn, Chief, FCPA Unit, Fraud Section, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice

• Darryl Wegner, Unit Chief, International Corruption Unit, Criminal Investigative Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation

As the FCPA is turning 40 this year, benefit from a worthwhile opportunity to hear from past DOJ and SEC decision-makers:

40 YEARS OF THE FCPA: Former FCPA Unit and Enforcement Heads Discuss Key Enforcement Takeaways, and the Practical Realities Affecting Investigations and Settlements.

For full information on the program, visit http://www.FCPAconference.com

Christopher Corbin
***@americanconference.com
Email:***@americanconference.com
Posted By:***@americanconference.com Email Verified
