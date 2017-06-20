News By Tag
Now Announcing - DOJ, SEC, FBI Speakers Confirmed for ACI's 34th FCPA Conference
As an important update, the program now includes the SEC, DOJ and FBI:
• Sandra Moser, Acting Chief, Fraud Section, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice
• Charles E. Cain, Acting Chief, FCPA Unit, Division of Enforcement, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
• Daniel Kahn, Chief, FCPA Unit, Fraud Section, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice
• Darryl Wegner, Unit Chief, International Corruption Unit, Criminal Investigative Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation
As the FCPA is turning 40 this year, benefit from a worthwhile opportunity to hear from past DOJ and SEC decision-makers:
40 YEARS OF THE FCPA: Former FCPA Unit and Enforcement Heads Discuss Key Enforcement Takeaways, and the Practical Realities Affecting Investigations and Settlements.
For full information on the program, visit http://www.FCPAconference.com
