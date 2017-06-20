 
News By Tag
* Roi
* Mobility
* VOIP
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Islip
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

VOIP features and functionality equal increased productivity and ROI

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Roi
Mobility
VOIP

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Islip - New York - US

Subject:
Services

ISLIP, N.Y. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Some think it's weird to imagine you can make money on a telephone system. Well in fact the reality is in this day and age, you certainly can. In business, productivity equals dollars and in today's day and age simple devices like the business telephone system are transforming the way people communicate and run their business.

Some of the latest features in hosted VOIP phone solutions are mind boggling technological achievements. I've had the pleasure of functioning on a hosted VOIP solution for a while now and this innovation has positively affected my productivity like my very first blackberry did back in the day!

As I travel to/from several of our office locations, I can simply login to any phone and all my contacts and hot buttons come up; my extension lives on that handset for the day. Moreover, I can do this from home. That's right, I plugged a hosted IP based phone into my cable modem at home which now has given me the flexibility of working from home. Outbound calls show the caller ID number of our main office.

If I'm on the run and need to leave my desk and work from the road, with a press of a button all calls automatically forward to my cell phone for the day. In fact, I've got a mobile app on my IPhone that allows me to dial outbound calls while showing the caller ID of our main office. Bottom line is, I never miss a call. My clients get me when they need me and I never miss an opportunity. The speed and efficiency at which I operate and handle business voice calls is far superior today than in years past.

As much as productivity can increase using hosted VOIP there usually is a significant return on investment (ROI). Anyone using legacy T1 technology for voice services is usually grossly over paying for telephone services today. In general, up to about 200 users, hosted VOIP should yield a minimum of a 30% Return on Investment over an on premise phone system. Hosted VOIP features, like unlimited local and long distance calling, eliminates the pesky per minute fees. Legacy phone line charges that can add up to hundreds of dollars a month, even in smaller 15 user environments.

The bottom line is dollar for dollar, VOIP isn't the future; it's the now. On premise voice solutions are a dying breed. The flexibility, feature set, price point and return on investment all point to hosted voice over IP phone solutions as the 21st century technology for business telephone service.

http://www.diverse-technology.com/voip-features-functiona...

Contact
Diverse Technology Solutions
***@dtstech.net
End
Source:
Email:***@dtstech.net Email Verified
Tags:Roi, Mobility, VOIP
Industry:Technology
Location:Islip - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diverse Technology Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share