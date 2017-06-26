News By Tag
IDENTOS acquires mobile smartcard authentication business from Precise Biometrics
"IDENTOS has extensive experience with mobile card readers in the mobile e-health and Government security sectors and views this agreement as an outstanding opportunity to further develop Tactivo in combination with our expertise in the field of mobile encryption solutions. We'll be working in close collaboration with Precise Biometrics to make the takeover of Tactivo as smooth as possible for existing customers and partners," said Robert Schneider, CEO of IDENTOS.
"This is a good solution for Precise Biometrics, which enables us to devote our full attention to developing our offering in the Fingerprint Technology business area. It is at the same time a good solution for our customers and partners, as IDENTOS will make the necessary investments in the new development of Tactivo products to support future mobile devices," said Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics.
The transition of business operations will commence immediately, beginning in North America and Central Europe with remaining regions to be completed by December 31st. IDENTOS is committed to delivering the next generation of Tactivo ™ products with announcements expected in early fall 2017.
As part of the acquisition Jeff Scott, US Sales representative at Precise Biometrics will be transitioning over to IDENTOS and will continue to lead sales in the Americas. Jeff will be supported by Travis Dunn, who will take over the EU sales immediately and remaining regions as they transition throughout 2017.
IDENTOS looks forward to working with existing Tactivo™ customers and distributors to deliver the best authentication experience for their end users, while also supporting evolving business requirements with existing IDENTOS mobile security products including Encryption as a Service, FIDO Authentication, Secure Messaging, and Derived Credentials. Please visit: https://identos.com/
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Jeff Scott, VP Sales - Americas, IDENTOS
Phone: 571 237 0391
jeff.scott@identos.com
Travis Dunn, VP Sales - Europe, IDENTOS
Phone: + 49 89 25007967
travis.dunn@
ABOUT IDENTOS
IDENTOS is an innovative security solution provider located in Germany, Canada, and the USA offering authentication and data security products focused on high assurance mobile applications. The company supports regulated and compliance based industries with critical security solutions that protect sensitive data on mobile devices. This includes authentication products for smartcard integration, as well as derived credential products that create a secure digital credential for use in mobile devices. IDENTOS also provides mobile data encryption (Encryption as a Service) and secure mobile messaging solutions to support privacy compliant solutions in banking, healthcare and government markets. For more information, please visit https://identos.com. Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
ABOUT PRECISE BIOMETRICS
Precise Biometrics is a market leading supplier of solutions for convenient and secure authentication of people's identity. We develop and sell fingerprint software and mobile smart card readers that provide the market's best user experience and security. Our solutions are used hundreds of millions of times every day by people all over the world and are marketed together with strong business partners. For more information, please visit http://precisebiometrics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn (https://se.linkedin.com/
Contact
Jeff Scott
***@identos.com
End
