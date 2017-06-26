 
News By Tag
* Security
* Encryption
* Authentication
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

IDENTOS acquires mobile smartcard authentication business from Precise Biometrics

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Security
* Encryption
* Authentication

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Mergers

TORONTO - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- IDENTOS (https://identos.com/) has finalized an agreement with Precise Biometrics (https://precisebiometrics.com/smart-card-reader/) to take over their mobile smartcard solutions business, including smartcard readers under the Tactivo ™ brand.  The acquisition of this business unit and the Tactivo ™ brand is complimentary for IDENTOS and will solidify the company's growing position in secure mobile authentication field.  Existing Tactivo ™ customers will have the same trusted brand and access to support, along with new smartcard hardware and software security product offerings that enable secure mobile solutions.

"IDENTOS has extensive experience with mobile card readers in the mobile e-health and Government security sectors and views this agreement as an outstanding opportunity to further develop Tactivo in combination with our expertise in the field of mobile encryption solutions. We'll be working in close collaboration with Precise Biometrics to make the takeover of Tactivo as smooth as possible for existing customers and partners," said Robert Schneider, CEO of IDENTOS.

"This is a good solution for Precise Biometrics, which enables us to devote our full attention to developing our offering in the Fingerprint Technology business area. It is at the same time a good solution for our customers and partners, as IDENTOS will make the necessary investments in the new development of Tactivo products to support future mobile devices," said Håkan Persson, CEO of Precise Biometrics.

The transition of business operations will commence immediately, beginning in North America and Central Europe with remaining regions to be completed by December 31st.   IDENTOS is committed to delivering the next generation of Tactivo ™ products with announcements expected in early fall 2017.

As part of the acquisition Jeff Scott, US Sales representative at Precise Biometrics will be transitioning over to IDENTOS and will continue to lead sales in the Americas.  Jeff will be supported by Travis Dunn, who will take over the EU sales immediately and remaining regions as they transition throughout 2017.

IDENTOS looks forward to working with existing Tactivo™ customers and distributors to deliver the best authentication experience for their end users, while also supporting evolving business requirements with existing IDENTOS mobile security products including Encryption as a Service, FIDO Authentication, Secure Messaging, and Derived Credentials.  Please visit: https://identos.com/identos-tactivo-transition/

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeff Scott, VP Sales - Americas, IDENTOS

Phone: 571 237 0391

jeff.scott@identos.com

Travis Dunn, VP Sales - Europe, IDENTOS

Phone: + 49 89 25007967

travis.dunn@identos.com

ABOUT IDENTOS

IDENTOS is an innovative security solution provider located in Germany, Canada, and the USA offering authentication and data security products focused on high assurance mobile applications.  The company supports regulated and compliance based industries with critical security solutions that protect sensitive data on mobile devices.  This includes authentication products for smartcard integration, as well as derived credential products that create a secure digital credential for use in mobile devices.  IDENTOS also provides mobile data encryption (Encryption as a Service) and secure mobile messaging solutions to support privacy compliant solutions in banking, healthcare and government markets.  For more information, please visit https://identos.com.  Follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/5313735/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/identos_inc).

ABOUT PRECISE BIOMETRICS

Precise Biometrics is a market leading supplier of solutions for convenient and secure authentication of people's identity. We develop and sell fingerprint software and mobile smart card readers that provide the market's best user experience and security. Our solutions are used hundreds of millions of times every day by people all over the world and are marketed together with strong business partners. For more information, please visit http://precisebiometrics.com.  Follow us on LinkedIn (https://se.linkedin.com/company/precise-biometrics) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/pbiometrics).

Contact
Jeff Scott
***@identos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@identos.com Email Verified
Tags:Security, Encryption, Authentication
Industry:Technology
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 26, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share