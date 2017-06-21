News By Tag
TMG Consulting Awarded GSA Information Technology Contract
"TMG's primary objective is to work with our clients to achieve optimum business value, delivering results in line with strategic business plans, industry trends, and professional expertise," said Pam Glanvill, Executive Vice President of Client Side Delivery Services. "To support our goal and extend our services to federal, state, local, and other appropriate government agencies, TMG now offers advisory and consulting services under the GSA Schedule (also referred to as Multiple Award Schedules and Federal Supply Schedules) program."
Utilities and federal government agencies can obtain information about TMG's GSA Schedule 70 contract services on the GSA Advantage website at www.gsaadvantage.gov (Contract Number: GS-35F-474GA) or by contacting TMG Consulting at info@tmgconsulting.com.
About TMG Consulting
TMG Consulting is the leading provider of comprehensive consulting and research services that support the lifecycle of utility enterprise IT and edge systems.
Since 1992, more than 275 utility companies have trusted us with planning, justification, acquisition, implementation, and support for mission-critical projects. Visit www.tmgconsulting.com for more information.
