TMG Consulting Awarded GSA Information Technology Contract

-- TMG Utility Advisory Services, Inc. (also dba TMG Consulting), the leading provider of comprehensive consulting and research services that support the lifecycle of utility enterprise IT and edge systems, announced that it was awarded an GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) 070 contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the procurement arm of the federal government. The five-year contract gives Federal, State, and local utilities the tools and expertise needed to shorten procurement cycles, ensure compliance, and obtain the best value for TMG Consulting's advisory, client-side delivery and research services. This schedule covers expertise in a comprehensive range of disciplines including software engineering;systems engineering, design, and integration;enterprise systems and system management; complex information management systems; and management and information systems."TMG's primary objective is to work with our clients to achieve optimum business value, delivering results in line with strategic business plans, industry trends, and professional expertise," said Pam Glanvill, Executive Vice President of Client Side Delivery Services. "To support our goal and extend our services to federal, state, local, and other appropriate government agencies, TMG now offers advisory and consulting services under the GSA Schedule (also referred to as Multiple Award Schedules and Federal Supply Schedules) program."Utilities and federal government agencies can obtain information about TMG's GSA Schedule 70 contract services on the GSA Advantage website at www.gsaadvantage.gov (Contract Number:) or by contacting TMG Consulting at info@tmgconsulting.com.TMG Consulting is the leading provider of comprehensive consulting and research services that support the lifecycle of utility enterprise IT and edge systems.Since 1992, more than 275 utility companies have trusted us with planning, justification, acquisition, implementation, and support for mission-critical projects. Visit www.tmgconsulting.com for more information.