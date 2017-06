Bridgeport Fittings' new FMC grounding and bonding transition couplings and connectors save contractors time and material

Bridgeport's 281-DCG (left) and 407-DC2G (right)

-- Engineered with the contractor in mind, Bridgeport's 281-DCG coupling is used to transition and bond ½-inch flexible metal conduit to ½-inch EMT. The fitting's external mechanical copper lug is a cost-effective way to meet the requirements for equipment grounding of FMC where flexibility is needed during operation or maintenance.Bridgeport's 281-DCG solution is ideal for saving time and material on prefabricated motor applications. And because the 281-DCG pairs well with Bridgeport's 407-DC2G fitting, contractors can connect FMC to an enclosure with an external bonding jumper.To learn more about Bridgeport's cULus Listed 281-DCG and 407-DC2G FMC, click here To see the benefits of using Bridgeport's 407-DC2G, view this video Bridgeport's new FMC grounding and bonding transition couplings and connectors are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com