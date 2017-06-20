News By Tag
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features DUKE UNIVERSITY Associate Head Coach Josh Jordan
This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Josh Jordan joined the Duke baseball program in June, 2012 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach in July, 2015. He just finished his fifth season with the Blue Devils, serving as the program's recruiting coordinator while also working with catchers and outfielders. In addition, he teaches both hitting and base running.
Jordan has helped bring in top-level talent during his first four years, greatly benefiting the University; in 2016, the Blue Devils earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The 2015 class was extremely talented and featured eight players ranked among Perfect Game's top 500 prospects in the country. Duke's 13-player 2014 recruiting class ranked No. 16 in the nation according to Perfect Game as well.
Before working at Duke University, Jordan worked as an assistant coach for six seasons under the current Duke head coach Chris Pollard at Appalachian State. In 2006, he worked at Young Harris College and spent two seasons at Fort Hays State in Hays, Kan. There, he was a graduate assistant in 2004 before becoming the Tigers' top assistant and recruiting coordinator the following year. As for his playing experience, Jordan played second base at Catawba College from 1999-2002, leading the Indians to the 2002 South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship. His coaching career first began as a volunteer coach at Catawba College in 2003.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Josh Jordan. Register at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
Contact
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
***@insidebaseballcoaches.com
