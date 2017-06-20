2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features DUKE UNIVERSITY Associate Head Coach Josh Jordan

Josh Jordan

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Josh Jordan of Duke University as well as Michigan, Long Beach State, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Josh Jordan joined the Duke baseball program in June, 2012 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach in July, 2015. He just finished his fifth season with the Blue Devils, serving as the program's recruiting coordinator while also working with catchers and outfielders. In addition, he teaches both hitting and base running.Jordan has helped bring in top-level talent during his first four years, greatly benefiting the University; in 2016, the Blue Devils earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The 2015 class was extremely talented and featured eight players ranked among Perfect Game's top 500 prospects in the country. Duke's 13-player 2014 recruiting class ranked No. 16 in the nation according to Perfect Game as well.Before working at Duke University, Jordan worked as an assistant coach for six seasons under the current Duke head coach Chris Pollard at Appalachian State. In 2006, he worked at Young Harris College and spent two seasons at Fort Hays State in Hays, Kan. There, he was a graduate assistant in 2004 before becoming the Tigers' top assistant and recruiting coordinator the following year. As for his playing experience, Jordan played second base at Catawba College from 1999-2002, leading the Indians to the 2002 South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship. His coaching career first began as a volunteer coach at Catawba College in 2003.