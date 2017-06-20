 
News By Tag
* Oksana
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Oksana School of Music and Art to Provide ASEPs for Los Angeles Schools

Leading California-based facility offering piano, voice, guitar, violin and online music lessons expands reach of success and achievement via after school enrichment programs.
 
 
Oksana
Oksana
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Oksana

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Projects

LOS ANGELES - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Oksana School of Music and Art, a Los Angeles-based facility headed by the Oksana Management Group, Inc.'s CEO Oksana Kolesnikova offering lessons in piano, voice, guitar, violin and online studies, announced plans to provide after school enrichment programs for Los Angeles area schools. The Russian-born pianist, composer and owner/founder of the Oksana School of Music and Art, boasts an impressive resume that includes being a seven-year performer at the Beverly Hills Hotel's legendary Polo Lounge, traveling the globe to perform in concert on behalf of the U.S. Armed Forces and United Nations, performing for musicians such as Sir Elton John, TV personality Oprah Winfrey, actresses Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and many more.

Now semi-retired from live performing, Oksana Kolesnikova launched the Oksana School of Music and Art to offer in-home private, in-home lessons in addition to her studio-based classes, as well as online Skype-based music classes. These online classes have proven to provide the advantage of personal, one-on-one instruction combined with the ultimate convenience of home study, allowing students to interact with their instructor in real time as if he or she were in the same room.

"When parents want their children to study piano or guitar lessons under the guidance of professional music teachers, the Oksana School of Music and Art excels by answering this call with extreme professionalism," says Kolesnikova. "Our instructors make the process of music learning an enjoyable, not challenging, experience, and we know from our own extensive backgrounds that music lessons under the guidance of the perfectly-trained master can make all the difference – especially in the Los Angeles area.

"Now, with our expansion into the Santa Clarita, Beverly Hills, South Bay and other school districts by way of affordable after school enrichment programs, we can continue helping children unleash their creative juices in an enjoyable, stress-free environment."

According to Oksana School of Music and Art representatives, the backgrounds of all instructors hired by the facility are thoroughly checked to ensure there are no criminal records, and only experienced teachers who love instructing young children are employed so that students feel comfortable while being encouraged to discover their hidden talents. Once a child is enrolled in the Oksana School, teachers design a custom program geared towards his or her specific requirements, practicing a core belief that each student deserves a personalized, unique education.

What's more, Oksana School of Music and Art instructors are required to focus their efforts on each student's performance skills – rather than working month after month without positive results being achieved; students reap the myriad of benefits from the instructor's required progress reports. Children then graduate to advanced levels based on their accomplishments, with each teacher focused on ways to encourage learning.

The Oksana School of Music and Art offers ASE programs to children attending private and public schools located throughout Los Angeles County, working with different school districts to provide guitar, piano, singing and art lessons.

"I believe that music should be a part of every human's life," concludes Kolesnikova. "Personally, I have discovered profound joy in expressing myself creatively through music; indeed, everyone deserves the opportunity to experience that joy. Music brings us together, helps us build confidence in the young, inspires us and injects fulfillment in adults and seniors. To me, music is a blessing, and I created my school to help others find that blessing within them so that they may use it to enrich their lives.

"In such an increasingly unstable world we currently find ourselves in, perhaps these philosophies are applicable now more than ever."

The Oksana Management Group, Inc. is located at 9350 Wilshire Boulevard Suite 203 in Beverly Hills. The Oksana School of Music and Art can be reached by calling (323) 284-7930. For more information visit http://www.OksanaSchoolofMusic.com or email mgmt@Oksana-k.com.

Contact
Oksana Management Group
***@oksana-k.com
End
Source:Oksana School of Music and Art
Email:***@oksana-k.com
Tags:Oksana
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oksana School of Music & Art News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share