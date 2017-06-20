News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Oksana School of Music and Art to Provide ASEPs for Los Angeles Schools
Leading California-based facility offering piano, voice, guitar, violin and online music lessons expands reach of success and achievement via after school enrichment programs.
Now semi-retired from live performing, Oksana Kolesnikova launched the Oksana School of Music and Art to offer in-home private, in-home lessons in addition to her studio-based classes, as well as online Skype-based music classes. These online classes have proven to provide the advantage of personal, one-on-one instruction combined with the ultimate convenience of home study, allowing students to interact with their instructor in real time as if he or she were in the same room.
"When parents want their children to study piano or guitar lessons under the guidance of professional music teachers, the Oksana School of Music and Art excels by answering this call with extreme professionalism,"
"Now, with our expansion into the Santa Clarita, Beverly Hills, South Bay and other school districts by way of affordable after school enrichment programs, we can continue helping children unleash their creative juices in an enjoyable, stress-free environment."
According to Oksana School of Music and Art representatives, the backgrounds of all instructors hired by the facility are thoroughly checked to ensure there are no criminal records, and only experienced teachers who love instructing young children are employed so that students feel comfortable while being encouraged to discover their hidden talents. Once a child is enrolled in the Oksana School, teachers design a custom program geared towards his or her specific requirements, practicing a core belief that each student deserves a personalized, unique education.
What's more, Oksana School of Music and Art instructors are required to focus their efforts on each student's performance skills – rather than working month after month without positive results being achieved; students reap the myriad of benefits from the instructor's required progress reports. Children then graduate to advanced levels based on their accomplishments, with each teacher focused on ways to encourage learning.
The Oksana School of Music and Art offers ASE programs to children attending private and public schools located throughout Los Angeles County, working with different school districts to provide guitar, piano, singing and art lessons.
"I believe that music should be a part of every human's life," concludes Kolesnikova. "Personally, I have discovered profound joy in expressing myself creatively through music; indeed, everyone deserves the opportunity to experience that joy. Music brings us together, helps us build confidence in the young, inspires us and injects fulfillment in adults and seniors. To me, music is a blessing, and I created my school to help others find that blessing within them so that they may use it to enrich their lives.
"In such an increasingly unstable world we currently find ourselves in, perhaps these philosophies are applicable now more than ever."
The Oksana Management Group, Inc. is located at 9350 Wilshire Boulevard Suite 203 in Beverly Hills. The Oksana School of Music and Art can be reached by calling (323) 284-7930. For more information visit http://www.OksanaSchoolofMusic.com or email mgmt@Oksana-
Contact
Oksana Management Group
***@oksana-k.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse