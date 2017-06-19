Bay Area Label Vicious Grind Music Group Signs Distribution Deal with Bungalo Records/UMGD

Media Contact

-- Bay area record label, Vicious Grind Music Group, has officially signed a music distribution deal with Bungalo Records/ Universal Music Group Dist. The first project to be released under the umbrella of the new distribution deal will feature Bay Area Hip Hop star, Lunacie. Details on Lunacie's release will be provided in a major national announcement coming soon.As a Bay area label, Vicious Grind Music Group continues its commitment to producing quality music projects featuring top talent in independent music."I am excited about this distribution deal with Bungalo Records. It is an incredible opportunity to work with Bungalo especially with their reach to Universal Music Group for distribution. This distribution deal is unprecedented for us as a Bay area record label with our dedicated team of professionals. We look forward to the first release working with Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group Dist.," says Darryle James, Founder and CEO of Vicious Grind Music Group.Vicious Grind Music Group is a professional record label based in the Bay Area. As a division of Vicious Grind Global, Vicious Grind Music Group is on a mission to become one of the Bay Area's premiere independent hip hop and entertainment companies. The label prides itself on its current roster of quality artists and projects in development soon to hit the US and global markets. Prior to Vicious Grind Music Group, the label's founder and CEO, Darryle James, served as a label executive producing and distributing Too Short and other notable artists.Bungalo Records is presently going on its 21st year of being exclusively distributed by Universal Music Group. Bungalo Records is best known as one of America's pioneering independent record labels with a track record of releases that include Patti Labelle, Russell Simmons, The Jacksons, Carl Thomas, DJ Quik, Suga Free and other top talent. Bungalo has continued success with Universal Music Group Dist. in all genres of music with top 10 records in all formats over the years.For more information, please visit:www.viciousgrindmusicgroup.comwww.bungalorecords.com