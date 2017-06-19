Ocean Sports Earns 2017 Tripadvisor Certificates Of Excellence, Constant Contact All Star Award

Media Contact

-- Ocean Sports, the premier ocean recreation company on the Big Island of Hawaii announces they have been awarded two TripAdvisor®Certificates of Excellence: one for Whale Watch Cruises (http://hawaiioceansports.com/boat-cruises/whale-cruises/), and one for Snorkel Adventure Cruises (http://hawaiioceansports.com/boat-cruises/snorkel-cruises/). They also announce they are proud recipients of the Constant Contact All Star Award.The annual Trip Advisorcelebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great guest reviews for continually delivering a quality customer experience. Constant Contact bestows theto the most successful 10% of their clients based on guest engagement with relevant content, and use of email best practices."These awards are really a tribute to the Ocean Sports 'Ohana's aloha spirit and team work", said Ray Gallegos, Ocean Sports General Manager. "But we couldn't provide those exceptional Ocean Sports experiences without the energy and love for adventure brought by our guests. We love what we do, and we're humbled but extremely appreciative that our guests do too!"The Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.The Constant Contact All Star Award celebrates small businesses and nonprofits that use Constant Contact's email marketing tools. Criteria used to select this year's All Stars included level of engagement; open, bounce, and click-through rates, and use of email marketing tools to provide readers with content they enjoyed.