Haggar Clothing Co., Tim Brown and Everson Walls Partner with Ethos Education Group to Build Character in Students The Ethos Education Group teaches students how to develop the positive character traits that will enable them to become future leaders of America. Haggar Clothing Co. FRISCO, Texas - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Ethos Education Group and Haggar Clothing Co. today announced a partnership making Haggar the title sponsor of the Ethos character development program – ETHOS VILLAGE. Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown and Super Bowl Champion Everson Walls have partnered with Ethos Education Group (Ethos) in Frisco to offer ETHOS VILLAGE, a first-of-its kind character development program for students.



ETHOS VILLAGE is a web-based application designed to help students who struggle with eating disorders, drug and alcohol addiction, bullying, gambling, peer pressure, and violent behavior. The program helps students address and overcome these challenges by teaching them self-esteem and foundational character traits.



To support the mission of Ethos, Haggar Clothing Co. will donate $10,000, provide 1,000 pairs of Haggar pants to deserving Ethos students and parents, and develop three summer intern positions within their corporate headquarters.



"We are excited to partner with Haggar Clothing Co. as our title sponsor. They understand the importance of helping students develop self-identity in a way that brings purpose and meaning to their lives, all while supplementing currently available school curriculums," says Michael Davis, President of Ethos Education Group.



ETHOS VILLAGE improves students' educational experience by redefining success. Utilizing an inclusive approach to character and life skills development, the program leverages celebrity athletes and entertainers to connect with impressionable students through a wide range of interactive curriculum platforms that support the mutual goals of both parents and educators.



"As I heard growing up, it takes a village to raise a child," says Davis. "We value the diversity of political, religious and cultural views that surround us every day. We're also sensitive to reflect values that are universally embraced such as commitment, generosity, respect, perseverance, courage, honesty, patience, temperance and fortitude–values we believe are commonly shared by successful people."



Through participation in the ETHOS VILLAGE program, students of all ages are given the opportunity to learn about positive character traits through the lens of character development workbooks, professional and celebrity testimonies, virtual classrooms, and on-demand videos. After studying a featured character trait, each student is then called on to use critical thinking skills to engage in creative writing about his or her own life in a personalized student journal.



"Haggar is privileged to become the title sponsor of Ethos Village and support the amazing work they are doing to inspire students to reach their full potential," said Michael Stitt, CEO, Haggar Clothing Co. "Collaborating with Ethos Education Group to impact thousands of young lives makes this sponsorship incredibly rewarding for our entire team."



"What makes ETHOS VILLAGEunique is the way it supports parents," says Ethos partner Everson Walls. "By addressing the needs of students while also inspiring the people who lead them at home, we feel we're able to offer a more comprehensive program."



Fellow Ethos partner Tim Brown adds, "There is a tremendous need for this kind of character development program in all public and private schools across this great country. When you look at the large number of African-Americans and Hispanics that are currently in prison compared to the general population, you see the scope of the problem we face as a nation."



"Our goal is to infuse positive character traits and leadership skills in all students, no matter race, religion or financial status," says Davis. "Many others, from different walks of life and professions, will come on board in the near future to help encourage and inspire our children."



The easily customized ETHOS VILLAGE app is available to all public and charter high schools.



About Ethos Education Group (Ethos):



Ethos is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and deliver the written, online and seminar tools that make up the ETHOS VILLAGE character development program, all of which are designed to engage, motivate and inspire youth as they move along the path from childhood to adulthood.



About Haggar Clothing Co:



Since its beginnings in a one-room office in Dallas, Texas in 1926, Haggar Clothing Co. has grown from a manufacturer of fine men's dress pants and slacks, into one of the most recognized and original apparel brands in the market. Haggar is the official provider of the Gold Jacket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrines since 1978, the maker of the Naismith Orange Jacket for the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Official Clothing partner to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Today, Haggar Clothing Co. has the #1 selling dress pant and #1 selling casual pant in America (based on NPD Q1 2017 unit sales of men's dress pants & men's non-denim casual pants sold in department store/national chains), and has been a leader in men's apparel for more than 90 years.



