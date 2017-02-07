NFL Greats Tim Brown and Everson Walls Partner with Ethos Education Group and Region 10 ESC to Build Character in Students 1 2 3 online-tools first third FRISCO, Texas - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown and Super Bowl Champion Walls are partnering with Ethos Education Group (Ethos) in Frisco and Region 10 Education Service Center in Richardson to offer ETHOS VILLAGE, a first-of-its kind character development program for students.



ETHOS VILLAGE is a web-based application designed to help students who struggle with eating disorders, drug and alcohol addiction, bullying, gambling, peer pressure, and violent behavior. The program helps students address and overcome these challenges by teaching them self esteem and foundational character traits.



"We are excited to partner with Region 10 ESC to help students develop self-identity in a way that bring purpose and meaning to their lives, all while supplementing currently available school curriculums," says Michael Davis, President of Ethos Education Group.



ETHOS VILLAGE improves students' educational experience by redefining success. Utilizing an inclusive approach to character and life skills development, the program leverages celebrity athletes and entertainers to connect with impressionable students through a wide range of interactive curriculum platforms that support the mutual goals of both parents and educators.



"As I heard growing up, it takes a village to raise a child," says Davis. "We value the diversity of political, religious and cultural views that surround us every day. We're also sensitive to reflect values that are universally embraced such as commitment, generosity, respect, perseverance, courage, honesty, patience, temperance and fortitude–values we believe are commonly shared by successful people."



Through participation in the ETHOS VILLAGE program, students of all ages are given the opportunity to learn about positive character traits through the lens of character development workbooks, professional and celebrity testimonies, virtual classrooms, and on-demand videos. After studying a featured character trait, each student is then called on to use critical thinking skills to engage in creative writing about his or her own life in a personalized student journal.



"In today's world, character development is a very important aspect of a student's development and is synonymous with long-term success and life lessons," explains Dr. Karin Holacka, Region 10 ESC Deputy Executive Director. "As an educational service center, Region 10 agrees that character development should be reinforced within the classrooms and the communities themselves."



"What makes ETHOS VILLAGEunique is the way it supports parents," says Ethos partner Everson Walls. "By addressing the needs of students while also inspiring the people who lead them at home, we feel we're able to offer a more comprehensive program."



Fellow Ethos partner Tim Brown adds, "There is a tremendous need for this kind of character development program in all public and private schools across this great country. When you look at the large number of African-Americans and Hispanics that are currently in prison compared to the general population, you see the scope of the problem we face as a nation."



"Our goal is to infuse positive character traits and leadership skills in all students, no matter race, religion or financial status," says Davis. "Many others, from different walks of life and professionals, will come on board in the near future to help encourage and inspire our children."



The easily customized ETHOS VILLAGE app is available to all public and charter high schools.



About Ethos Education Group (Ethos):



Ethos is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and deliver the written, online and seminar tools that make up the ETHOS VILLAGE character development program, all of which are designed to engage, motivate and inspire youth as they move along the path from childhood to adulthood.



Region 10 ESC



Region 10 is one of 20 regional service centers established by the Texas State Legislature in 1967 for the purpose of providing services to the schools within a defined geographic region. Region 10 is nonregulatory, has no taxing authority, and provides services for which local school participation is voluntary. Located in Richardson, Region 10 Education Service Center provides services that impact more than 810,000 students, 99,000 staffers, and 53,000 teachers on 1,220 campuses in over 120 ISDs and charters across eight north Texas counties and portions of two others.



