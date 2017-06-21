 
June 2017





The Annual Munroe Legacy Gala Fundraising Event Returns For a Second Year!!!

You are Cordially Invited to Attend ! A Black-Tie event for ALL who want to give back!
 
 
Founders Myles Jr. and Charisa present Gala with Celebrity Host Rickey Smiley
Founders Myles Jr. and Charisa present Gala with Celebrity Host Rickey Smiley
 
NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Second Annual Munroe Legacy Gala will take place on July 22nd, 2017 at The Atlantis, Paradise Island. The event will begin at 8PM, with a cocktail hour at 7PM. This black-tie event, presented by The Myles & Ruth Munroe Foundation, and hosted by Charisa and Myles Jr., is the foundation's main fundraiser to continue the charitable efforts of the organization.

At this year's fundraising event, we will recognize and honor individuals who display great leadership and service in the community and their country. Among these honorees are Bahamian Olympian Leevan Sands, special legacy tribute by Ambassador Andrew J. Young (former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations), Dr. Bernice A. King (daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) and Businesswoman and Philanthropist, Deavra Daughtry. The comedy legend and entertainment mogul, Rickey Smiley will host the evening in true "Smiley fashion." Ms. Charisa Munroe, president of The Myles and Ruth Munroe Foundation says, "It is a privilege to host world class leaders who have served their gifts to humanity and excelled in their respective fields. All great leaders must first be servants of themselves."

All proceeds will help fund the foundation's educational scholarships, leadership programs, establishment of a Leadership Institute, Hurricane Relief Initiative, children's gift give-away at the Bahamas Children's Emergency Hostel and help develop other resources that will change and strengthen individuals and communities.

Tickets for The Munroe Legacy Gala are $200, with tables available for $1800. Tickets can be purchased at the Myles Munroe International Office (off the Tonique Williams-Darling Highway) or online at http://www.mrmfoundation.org or by phone at 242.361.8605 (Bahamas) or 305.330.6440 (International).

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact us at info@mrmfoundation.org or visit the website at www.mrmfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE MYLES & RUTH MUNROE FOUNDATION

The Myles & Ruth Munroe Foundation is a non-profit organization established by Charisa and Myles Jr. months after the death of their parents on November 9, 2014, to solidify, build and expand on their legacy. The Foundation's main focus and strategy is to empower agents of change through mentorship, corporate & faith-based integration, leadership training and other educational curricula.

Office of The Myles and Ruth Munroe Foundation
242-361-8605
info@mrmfoundation.org
Click to Share