The Annual Munroe Legacy Gala Fundraising Event Returns For a Second Year!!!
You are Cordially Invited to Attend ! A Black-Tie event for ALL who want to give back!
At this year's fundraising event, we will recognize and honor individuals who display great leadership and service in the community and their country. Among these honorees are Bahamian Olympian Leevan Sands, special legacy tribute by Ambassador Andrew J. Young (former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations), Dr. Bernice A. King (daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) and Businesswoman and Philanthropist, Deavra Daughtry. The comedy legend and entertainment mogul, Rickey Smiley will host the evening in true "Smiley fashion." Ms. Charisa Munroe, president of The Myles and Ruth Munroe Foundation says, "It is a privilege to host world class leaders who have served their gifts to humanity and excelled in their respective fields. All great leaders must first be servants of themselves."
All proceeds will help fund the foundation's educational scholarships, leadership programs, establishment of a Leadership Institute, Hurricane Relief Initiative, children's gift give-away at the Bahamas Children's Emergency Hostel and help develop other resources that will change and strengthen individuals and communities.
Tickets for The Munroe Legacy Gala are $200, with tables available for $1800. Tickets can be purchased at the Myles Munroe International Office (off the Tonique Williams-Darling Highway) or online at http://www.mrmfoundation.org or by phone at 242.361.8605 (Bahamas) or 305.330.6440 (International)
For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact us at info@mrmfoundation.org or visit the website at www.mrmfoundation.org.
ABOUT THE MYLES & RUTH MUNROE FOUNDATION
The Myles & Ruth Munroe Foundation is a non-profit organization established by Charisa and Myles Jr. months after the death of their parents on November 9, 2014, to solidify, build and expand on their legacy. The Foundation's main focus and strategy is to empower agents of change through mentorship, corporate & faith-based integration, leadership training and other educational curricula.
Contact
Office of The Myles and Ruth Munroe Foundation
242-361-8605
info@mrmfoundation.org
