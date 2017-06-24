News By Tag
2nd Annual Oxnard Jazz Festival Returns with 3-Days of Jazz, Social Events & Luxury Destinations
Headliners Include Gerald Albright, Johnathan Butler, Evelyn Champagne King, Adam Hawley, Malo Anthology feat. Rick Stevens and more. General Admission, VIP and Luxury Cabanas on Sale Now.
The highly-anticipated festival will draw over 4,000 attendees for a celebration of art, culture, music and enterprise in the city of Oxnard, California. This year, guests will "Feel the Groove", with headlining performances from jazz and soul music icons along with a bevy of luxurious events that include comedy shows, wine tasting, golfing, brunch and more.
The main event, which takes place at Oxnard Beach Park on September 9, 2017, will feature performances from GRAMMY® Award winning and nominated artists, Gerald Albright, Johnathan Butler, and Evelyn Champagne King. Guitarists Adam Hawley and David P. Stevens as well as Saxophonists, Jessy J and Rick Parma. Latin Jazz supergroup, Malo Anthology will also rock the stage featuring vocalist Rick Stevens. OJF will once again highlight local talent with opening acts, The Brand Ragan Project, Ashford Gordon, Del Franklin and Oxnard's' very own, Road Brothers and the Oxnard High School Jazz Band.
In addition to stellar performances, guests can look forward to an array of food, arts & crafts, and shopping inside the vendor marketplace--
General Admission Lawn Seating is $50. VIP Table Seating is $100. Cabana Seating for groups of 8 are $1,200. Now available for purchase at www.oxnardjazzfestival.com/
The Oxnard Jazz Festival is also excited to partner with neighboring businesses to offer signature events taking place throughout Ventura county. See below for a short list of activities and destinations. Visit www.oxnardjazzfestival.com/
Friday, September 8, 2017
· 3PM - 6PM: "Paint, Wine & Jazz" at the Painted Cabernet
· 8PM - 10PM: "A Night of Jokes & Jazz" at Ventura Harbor Comedy Club
· 10PM - 12AM: "Late-Night Jazz Jam with Fundi Lejohn and the e-Smooth band" at Chinaland Restaurant.
Saturday, September 9, 2017
· 9PM - 1:30AM: "The All White Affair: Official Oxnard Jazz Festival Afterparty" at Chinaland Restaurant
Sunday, September 10, 2017
· 10AM - 2PM: "Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring Vic Robles" at Fresco II on The Marina
· 11AM - 5PM: "Golf, Cigars & Jazz On the Links" at River Ridge Golf Club
· 11AM – 2PM: "Wine Tasting Tour" at Rancho Ventavo Cellars, Herzvog Wine Cellars and Magnavino Cellars
· 3PM – 6PM: "Wine Tasting Social" at Tomas Café.
Corporations, non-profit organizations and small businesses are invited to partner with the 2nd Annual Oxnard Jazz Festival. Sponsorship and vendor marketplace opportunities can be customized to fit your individual business goals and objectives. Please email info@oxnardjazzfestival.com or call (805) 813-9392 to request more information.
For event day press credentials, high-resolution photos, and interview requests, please contact:
Media Contact
Shameka Brown
Divine Brown Media Group
818-533-8463
pr@divinebrownpr.net
Page Updated Last on: Jun 24, 2017