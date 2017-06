2nd Annual Oxnard Jazz Festival Returns with 3-Days of Jazz, Social Events & Luxury Destinations

Headliners Include Gerald Albright, Johnathan Butler, Evelyn Champagne King, Adam Hawley, Malo Anthology feat. Rick Stevens and more. General Admission, VIP and Luxury Cabanas on Sale Now.

-- The, presented by Chuck Dennis Productions, in partnership with the, and, is set to returnThe highly-anticipated festival will draw over 4,000 attendees for a celebration of art, culture, music and enterprise in the city of Oxnard, California. This year, guests will "Feel the Groove", with headlining performances from jazz and soul music icons along with a bevy of luxurious events that include comedy shows, wine tasting, golfing, brunch and more.The main event, which takes place at Oxnard Beach Park on September 9, 2017, will feature performances from GRAMMY® Award winning and nominated artists,, and. Guitaristsandas well as Saxophonists,and. Latin Jazz supergroup,will also rock the stage featuring vocalist. OJF will once again highlight local talent with opening acts,and Oxnard's' very own,and theIn addition to stellar performances, guests can look forward to an array of food, arts & crafts, and shopping inside the vendor marketplace--making the day an outing the entire family can enjoy.. Now available for purchase at www.oxnardjazzfestival.com/ tickets The Oxnard Jazz Festival is also excited to partner with neighboring businesses to offer signature events taking place throughout Ventura county. See below for a short list of activities and destinations. Visit www.oxnardjazzfestival.com/ festival-events for ticketing and venue information.· 3PM - 6PM: "Paint, Wine & Jazz" at the Painted Cabernet· 8PM - 10PM: "A Night of Jokes & Jazz" at Ventura Harbor Comedy Club· 10PM - 12AM: "Late-Night Jazz Jam with Fundi Lejohn and the e-Smooth band" at Chinaland Restaurant.· 9PM - 1:30AM: "The All White Affair: Official Oxnard Jazz Festival Afterparty" at Chinaland Restaurant· 10AM - 2PM: "Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring Vic Robles" at Fresco II on The Marina· 11AM - 5PM: "Golf, Cigars & Jazz On the Links" at River Ridge Golf Club· 11AM – 2PM: "Wine Tasting Tour" at Rancho Ventavo Cellars, Herzvog Wine Cellars and Magnavino Cellars3PM – 6PM: "Wine Tasting Social" at Tomas Café.Corporations, non-profit organizations and small businesses are invited to partner with the 2Annual Oxnard Jazz Festival. Sponsorship and vendor marketplace opportunities can be customized to fit your individual business goals and objectives. Please email info@oxnardjazzfestival.com or call (805) 813-9392 to request more information.https://youtu.be/65ApvHryvWkFor event day press credentials, high-resolution photos, and interview requests, please contact: