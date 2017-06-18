News By Tag
Experience an Eventful Fishing in Quepos with Queposcharters.com
If you are searching for the best game angling goal on the planet then look no more distant than Quepos Costa Rica. It is by a long shot, one of the top angling goals on the planet.
Fishermen originated from various parts of the world love to do fishing in Quepos Costa Rica. This really is the finest places to experience the true joy of fishing in a private fishing charter. Moreover, Manuel Antonio settles on this zone the primary decision for such a large number of voyagers too for their Costa Rica excursion.
The Costa Rica Fishing Reports suggest that it is the safest places on earth to do ocean fishing. Something that you have to consider is the season of year that you will come to Quepos with a specific goal on your fishing excursion. The inside and out angling has a tendency to be great between the times of May and September, with a few types of fish being better into the finish of the year also, for example, Black Marlin and yellowfin fish.
Other fish will be fabulous year-round, for example, snapper and chicken fish. Obviously, there will be times in the year at whatever point it is vastly improved angling so you need to reach the contract ahead of time to perceive what you can expect at whatever point you are going by.
Crew:
Moonwalkers have one of the best crews in the Costa Rica private fishing charter. They are having a team of highly skilled and professional fishermen's who have more than a decade of experience in fishing in the Costa Rica.
• Captain Rudy Solano:
• First Mate Johnny Smith Tucker:
• Second Mate Danny Smith Tucker:
Testimonials
"We are really over whelmed with the services of QueposCharters.com. We truly had a wonderful time in Quepos with the Quepos Charters. They have a great crew that makes fishing so fun and adventurous;
For more information, visit http://www.queposcharters.com/
About Moonwalker:
The Moonwalker is one of the top producing charter fishing boats in Quepos. You can count on a day of raw excitement as you catch some of the largest game fish Costa Rica has to offer aboard our custom 33-foot Dawson and with her experienced crew.
Contact
MoonWalker
***@queposcharters.com
