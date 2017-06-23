News By Tag
BID, from the Brazilian director Raphael Bittencourt, is selected in the Festigious Film Festival
With several awards on his back from other productions, Raphael makes a great start with his most recent film - BID. The project is running for Best Film, Best Director and Best Editing.
The international production was developed for a year in the US, filmed in Brazil in 2016, and post-produced back in the US. Despite being an ultra low budget project, Raphael, who was also the producer of the film, managed to fly himself, the principal actor, Tim Hildebrand and the Director of Photography, Martin Lasa to Brazil for the shooting.
The narrative is the story of an American businessman that goes to Brazil to participate in a bid for the construction of big federal edifications and ends up crossing the way of the Brazilian mafia. The consequences are huge for him and his family and now all of them are in danger. He'll have to choose one of his kids to sacrifice in order to save the rest of the family. The backdrop of all this are the recent corruption cases in Brazil involving politicians, presidents, businessmen, judges, police. The story is based on actual events and brings an important message about the situation in that country.
Parallel with BID, Raphael also participated in the production of the documentary Fosse: Recreated as a Director of Photography and Editor. Directed by the famous old school Hollywood Producer Wolfgang Glattes (Cabaret, All That Jazz, Willy Wonka, Harts War, The Ninth Gate) film about the recreation of one of Bob Fosse's most famous numbers. The film has already been screened in may festivals, won nine awards, two of them specifically for Raphael for "Best Editing" and "Best Title Sequence", and it is still in the festival run.
Raphael Bittencourt is a Brazilian writer-director based in Los Angeles who emerged from more technical positions as Director of Photography and Editor. Exactly because of his holistic knowledge of the film production process and the capacity of wearing many hats, he brings to his films a very particular view. Other directors noticed that and often invite him to participate in the development and production of their films. That variety of roles is seen the tens of festivals awards and nominations Bittencourt and his company, RAP Photodesign, productions have collected already.
At the present time Raphael is working on the development of new projects, one of them his feature version of BID. There is also a new "hero themed" series as alternative to the traditional Marvel/DC Comics circuit on it's way. It's called Nuit, has a female protagonist and approaches many gender and minorities themes. Bittencourt co-write and co-produces the project with his old friend and Director Muller Barone (Alegria - Joy).
If you would like to receive more detailed information about the production of BID and the Director Raphael Bittencourt or set up an interview with him please contact RAP Photodesign ( http://www.001rap.com ).
Raphael Bittencourt's IMDB: https://pro-
