 
News By Tag
* Corruption
* Brazil
* Politics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Brazilian Corruption Stories For Export

Brazilian film about corruption causes commotion and is awarded in Los Angeles.
 
 
Poster BID - laurels-micro
Poster BID - laurels-micro
LOS ANGELES - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The fact that the barbarism within the political and the business world in Brazil cause astonishment and perplexity far beyond the borders of that country is not news anymore. Consider the recent comments from the creators of House Of Cards , the awarded American series about the unlawfulness in Washington backstages. The responsible for the political narrative posted ironic messages, in a social media, saying that it was getting hard to create a fiction narrative capable of competing with the actual facts of the Brazilian politics.

It seems that there's still room for the international (and Brazilian) jaws to drop even more in the face of the absurdities related to the dirty deeds and mobster acts that perpetuate in those tropical lands though. The shot film BID, from the Brazilian director Raphael Bittencourt, has just won the Best Editing award and also the Honorable Mention for his work as a Director in the Festigious International Film Festival. Before that the film had already let baffled all the audience in a private screening, for guests only, at Warner Brothers. The brute, cruel and merciless narrative, based in actual events, brings to the surface a side of the corruption so absurd that people have a hard time believing that it can be true. Cheers for the Brazilian independent cinema fulfilling it's role as a provocative, denunciative and self-criticizing piece around the world.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt6156016

For further and detailed information about the production of BID and the director Raphael Bittencourt or to set up an interview with him, please get in touch with the PR and publicity at RAP Photodesign

Contact
Kettelin Z Bittencourt
RAP Photodesign
***@001rap.com
End
Source:
Email:***@001rap.com Email Verified
Tags:Corruption, Brazil, Politics
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RAP Photodesign PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share