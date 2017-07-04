News By Tag
Brazilian Corruption Stories For Export
Brazilian film about corruption causes commotion and is awarded in Los Angeles.
It seems that there's still room for the international (and Brazilian) jaws to drop even more in the face of the absurdities related to the dirty deeds and mobster acts that perpetuate in those tropical lands though. The shot film BID, from the Brazilian director Raphael Bittencourt, has just won the Best Editing award and also the Honorable Mention for his work as a Director in the Festigious International Film Festival. Before that the film had already let baffled all the audience in a private screening, for guests only, at Warner Brothers. The brute, cruel and merciless narrative, based in actual events, brings to the surface a side of the corruption so absurd that people have a hard time believing that it can be true. Cheers for the Brazilian independent cinema fulfilling it's role as a provocative, denunciative and self-criticizing piece around the world.
http://www.imdb.com/
For further and detailed information about the production of BID and the director Raphael Bittencourt or to set up an interview with him, please get in touch with the PR and publicity at RAP Photodesign
Contact
Kettelin Z Bittencourt
RAP Photodesign
***@001rap.com
End
