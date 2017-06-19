News By Tag
The Future of CMMS is Here… CMMS Data Group Releases MVP Plant, the Next Generation
MVP Plant's New Release is Mobility-Driven with an Intuitive, Multi-Language Interface
"To ensure that MVP Plant remains cutting-edge, the release is based on mobility, today's technology, and customer feedback," said CMMS Data Group Founder & CEO Ruth Hughes. "Customers get to experience first-hand the expertise and dedication to excellence / technology of our amazing development team."
MVP Plant's highlight is its easy-to-use (online and offline) mobile CMMS solution. It delivers accurate work and parts history, a must for increased equipment reliability. As Jeff Hampton, Maintenance Manager of Precoat Metals, states, "If you're not using MVP Plant Mobile CMMS, you're not doing work orders correctly."
New features include unlimited scrolling, multiple languages, and an optimized user interface.
The next generation boasts quicker page response times and as a result, actions are performed faster than ever before further increasing productivity.
With bigger text, bigger buttons, and bigger checkboxes, MVP Plant is now even more touch-friendly and easier to use than ever before.
Of the new version, Jason Armalis, Senior Developer, said, "The Next Generation was created to leverage the power of modern web browsers for increased speed and an optimized user experience on all devices (desktops, tablets, and smart phones)."
Customers have the option to log into either the new or old version of MVP Plant. Changes made in one version will be reflected in the other version.
About CMMS Data Group
CMMS Data Group, founded in 2000, is the market leader in CMMS software and services, providing time- and money-saving solutions to Maintenance, Facilities, Reliability, and Inventory professionals to not only increase reliability, productivity, profitability, and customer satisfaction, but to make their jobs easier. Led by MVP Plant™ CMMS software, the company's portfolio also includes MP2™ CMMS software services and add-ons and MVP Capture™, an online and offline mobile CMMS solution.
For more information, please visit us at: http://www.cmmsdatagroup.com.
Contact
Chad Koons
***@cmmsdatagroup.com
