Reputable Long Distance Movers Offer More Than Just Relocation Services

Moving from Yellowknife to Calgary or Calgary to Vancouver Island, you should have comfort in your movers not only moving your goods but also working to ensure your stress is reduced through excellent customer service and communication.

Canada's Best Long Distance Moving Company

Contact

Canadian Relocation Specialists

1-780-454-2414

info@canadianrelocationspecialsits.com Canadian Relocation Specialists1-780-454-2414

End

-- Reputable movers can not only assist you in all aspects of the relocation process but also help by communicating with you on how to reduce your stress and make your move nice and smooth. They do this for a living and know many methods and tips that can help you along the way. From the best way to pack your dishes through to putting a diaper or tampon in your fridge or freezer to keep it from collecting moisture, bad smells and mold or mildew.If you are packing your own items, keeping boxes of standard sizes helps to make the move quicker and easirer for loading into the truck, reducing risk of damage. When packing your plates, wrap them and plact them on their sides in the boxes instead of stacking them. When packing fragile items, line the bottom of the box with crumpled packing paper or newpaper. This helps absorb and shock and bumps, further protecting your fragiles. If a box is not full, again, use crumpled paper to fill it so as to reduce the risk of the box collapsing and damaging your goods. Make sure boxes are taped on the bottom and top. Label boxes as to which room you would like them placed in and this will reduce your unloading time, which of course will save you money. Try to avoid open topped boxes as they can not be stacked and the risk of items falling out with even the slightest of tilting can be an issue.Pack a box labeled "LAST TO LOAD". In this box you can place any nuts and bolts for items that will need to be assembled. Put those items in zip lock bags and label the zip lock so you know what they are for. Other items you may wish to enclose in this box are items that you will likely require upon arrival. Cable TV boxes and modems if you are expecting the installation to happen while the unloading of the truck is happening, a special toy or "comfort items" for small children and pets. By having these available right away on arrival can help reduce the stress and confusion small children and pets will experience. Yes, pets also feel the stress and anxiety during a move.The more prepared that you are for the moe, less time will be required of your movers. This saves you time and makes it a much easier process for you. If you require the movers to pack and or unpack your items for you, ensure that they are well prepared for the items being packed up. If you have a large number of books, unusual sized fragiles etc, they can be sure to bring the right packing materials.Take the time to check that your movers are licensed, insurred and are in good standing with organizations such as the Better Business Bureau. Ensure the company has Worker's Compensation Coverage. If the company does not have coverage for their employees and someone should get injured during your move, you can actually be held liable financially for the injured person. When paying a deposit on long distance moves, pay with a credit card. This way if you have a problem with the movers not showing up or cancelling on you, you have recourse in receiving a refund if the company fails to refund you. If you do your homework as above, you will probably never have to worry about this, but it is better safe than sorry.Do not hire based solely on price. This is a regret I hear from moving customers all of the time. They call looking for last minute assistance as their movers did not show up or put them off for a day or two past the scheduled move date etc. Just because they advertise claiming to be members of the BBB or stating certain registration etc you need to double check and ensure that they are as they advertise. Going based only on the cheapest price is dangerous. Some of these rogue companies will skips basics such as truck safety and proper equipment, offering cash only services, non registerred and licensed which reduces your liklihood of satisfaction if something goes wrong, even if it was not the fault of the movers.When you are moving, keep in mind that you are entrusting these people with all of your personal or business belongings. The savings of a few hundred dollars can quickly not seem like a good deal if your TV (example) is broken during the move. An unreputable company may not resolve the issue and replace your TV and your savings have just been lost and you are paying out even more for a new TV. There are reasonably priced movers out there with excellent reputations and who are licensed, insured and go the extra mile to ensure the highest level of satisfaction from the position of the customer experience.Canadian Relocation Services offering moving assistance and long distance relocations through out Western Canada and an online moving supplies store with free delivery anywhere in Canada and the United States on orders over $150.00 www.canadianrelocationspecialsts.com