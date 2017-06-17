Tax Reform Expert Comes Together with Speaker of the House and Vice President at RNC Retreat

 
June 2017





Tax Reform Expert, Julio Gonzalez, Comes Together with Speaker of the House, Ryan Brady, and Vice President, Mike Pence at the RNC Retreat
 
WASHINGTON - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Republican National Committee (RNC) will be having its invitation-only summer retreat in Chicago, Illinois this weekend, June 23 until June 25, 2017. The theme for the weekend focuses on both healthcare and tax reform. Special guests and speakers include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul D. Ryan, and Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence. Ryan and Pence will address the RNC with additional details of how they plan to make tax reform a priority for 2017 – as they said in their speeches at the National Association of Manufacturers summit this past week. "We are going to get #TaxReform done in 2017. There will be cynics & naysayers, but we are moving full speed ahead. #MFGSummit," tweeted Ryan.

The topic of tax reform is a priority for attendee, Julio Gonzalez, who is a tax reform expert and CEO of the largest specialty tax reform company in the United States, Engineered Tax Services (ETS). Julio has been advising the Presidential Administration about tax reform on weekly basis for the past few months. Julio is a regular public speaker on a national level regarding tax reform, green construction, cost segregation studies, and the emerging energy tax programs. Julio has had several articles published nationally in many accounting and realestate investment publications.

For more information on tax reform, please visit http://www.engineeredtaxservices.com.

Melissa Ferguson
4404632371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
