Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

Novo Precision Introduces Chamfering Capabilities to Wire Cutting Services

 
 
BRISTOL, Conn. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Novo Precision, manufacturer of equipment and services for the wire industry, has again expanded its offerings within the Cut to Length Department.  Already an industry leader in providing wire, tube and strip cutting services to many market segments, Novo has added chamfering ends to its list of capabilities.

"The process came about as we were building a machine for a customer who needed chamfering on each cut end" says Sherwood Griffing Novo's V.P. or Sales and Business Development.  "Once we came up with the concept on that machine it only was logical to add it to our Cut to Length Department" continued Griffing.  With 30 plus years in the wire cutting business Novo has become the go to vendor for wire cutting, straightening, stamping, forming and many other wire operations.  Now they can add wire chamfering to that list.

The process is very similar to their current wire cutting service as the material is first taken off the spool and fed through a wire straightener to get the wire as straight as possible.  The material is then cut using a quill on quill cutting process that gives a clean burr-free cut.  As one side of the wire is being cut an integrated chamfer unit hits the other side, giving a nice angled finish around the circumference of the wire.

"The great part about working at Novo is we are constantly evolving our cutting department with new innovative ideas" says Brian Barnes, the Cut to Length Production Manager.  The integrated chamfering unit can be a real game changer. With a click of a button on the touch screen interface, the chamfering unit can be automatically disengaged so that straightened and cut parts can be produced without the chamfer.  "Customer efficiency needs are really pushing us to design more all-in-one machines that can do multiple operations in one" responds Griffing.  "Luckily we have a very forward thinking Engineering Department that can design machines to solve even the toughest problems"

To get more information on any of Novo's machines or Cut to Length Services give Sherwood a call at 860-583-0517 or check them out on the web at http://www.novoprecision.com/products/wire-finished-ends/ and fill out a contact form.

Sherwood Griffing
860-583-0517
***@novoprecision.com
Click to Share