ChiroTouch Meets Clients' Need for Efficient Intake Process with CTIntake Premium 2.0

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch Meets Clients' Need for Efficient Intake Process with CTIntake Premium 2.0San Diego, CA—June 23, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic EHR software, is pleased to announce the release of CTIntake Premium 2.0, the latest improvement in its intake service created in response to client requests to make the service more efficient and user-friendly.ChiroTouch's CTIntake Premium 2.0 modernizes the intake process. The intake form eliminates the need to manually enter in new patient information while giving patients the ability to fill out the form on any device at home or with an iPad in the office. After the patient's intake data is automatically imported and the BulletTouch macros are applied, the chiropractor only needs to review the subjective section to ensure it captures the patient's complaints and health history."The ChiroTouch team is proud to be the most innovative software company in the chiropractic community," said Kathy Kirkendall, Director of Product Management at ChiroTouch. "We strive to continually look for new ways to improve the lives of our practitioners."CTIntake Premium 2.0's features include:● Auto Population of SOAP Notes: Chiropractors don't have to spend the time manually filling in their new patient subjective notes because the intake form will automatically populate the chart notes.● Simple Navigation Interface: The modern looking form is intuitive for patients. Most patients are now able to complete the form in ten to fifteen minutes.● Compatibility with Any Device: Patients can fill out their intake form on any device, either at the office or from the comfort of their own home.● Questionnaire Changes Based on Type of Visit: Whether a patient makes an appointment for a wellness visit or personal injury, the questionnaire will modify the questions to account for the type of visit.For more information on CTIntake Premium 2.0, please call (800) 852-1771 to speak with a ChiroTouch representative.ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.