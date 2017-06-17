News By Tag
Lennar's Rosena Ranch Grand Opens New Models This Saturday, June 24
"We're thrilled to unveil this new model home complex to the public," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "These professionally-
The new model complex will have homes from three Rosena Ranch communities that are now selling, Aster, Rosewood, and Sage. These communities offer a wide variety of floorplans for prospective buyers to choose from, with sizes ranging between approximately 1,555 to 2,690 square feet.
From the Aster community, the new complex includes a model for Plan 4x, a Next Gen® home that offers 2,649 square feet along with Plan 5, a 2,690-square foot home. The Aster community offers four distinctive floorplans with sizes that range from 2,389 to 2,690 square feet. These homes offer great details such as Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®, open concept living areas, gourmet kitchens and dual master suites per plan. Designed to accommodate multigenerational living situations, Next Gen® homes include an attached suite with a private entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette.
The Sage community features two floorplans in the new model complex. Plan 3 offers 1,827 square feet of space, while Plan 4 offers 2,277 square feet of space. In total this community offers three distinctive floorplans, with square footages that range from 1,597 to 2,331 square feet.
For Rosewood, Plan 3 and Plan 4 are modeled. Plan 3 provides 1,874 square feet and Plan 4 which offers 2,131 square feet. New homes in the Rosewood community are available in four distinctive floorplans that range approximately from 1,555 to 2,131 square feet.
Rosena Ranch is a fantastic master-planned community that offers a prime location with great community amenities. The Rosena Ranch Recreation Center offers multiple pools, including a kiddie pool, splash park, Jr. Olympic-sized and beach-entry pool. Community amenities also include a park, playground, state-of-the-
Every new home at Rosena Ranch is part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® (https://www.lennar.com/
The event will take place this Saturday at the Rosena Ranch Welcome Home Center, located at 3573 Sugarberry Court in San Bernardino. For more information, visit http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
