 
News By Tag
* Booklaunch
* Notionpress
* Lalitha Thamaraipandy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

Notion Press publishes Mutual Funds: The Money Multiplier by Lalitha Thamaraipandy

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Booklaunch
* Notionpress
* Lalitha Thamaraipandy

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* India

June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- How can you build wealth with the most elusive combination – COMMON SENSE and KNOWLEDGE?Mutual Funds: The Money Multiplier answers this question and takes you on a journey into the world of mutual funds. There is a dearth of books on mutual funds in India for ordinary Indian investors by Indian authors. Mutual Funds: The Money Multiplier by Lalitha Thamaraipandy is an earnest endeavour to fill this lacuna.

Mutual Funds and investments therein have always remained an enigma to the common man. Lalitha has, in Mutual Funds: The Money Multiplier, attempted to throw light on investing in mutual funds in a manner that could endear mutual funds to the layman. A matrix (3*3) approach has been adopted, with the book having been divided into nine sections.  Due care has been taken to ensure that readers imbibe the concept and enrich their knowledge and wealth. Each entry in the matrix has been accorded due importance. Minute details are dealt with precision and clarity so as to drive home the concept and prepare the reader to face the material world of mutual funds with confidence.

Mutual Funds: The Money Multiplier undertakes a long but pleasant journey - initiation of the idea of mutual funds, constituents and structure, legal and regulatory framework, clarification of the concepts associated with it, savouring of the fund flavours, the raison d'etre for traversing the mutual fund route, researching resources, systematically scouting for consistent performers with sound credentials, selecting the right funds and the best option that would maximise returns, online investing, and finally the factors that should figure in the choice of the right financial adviser. All the topics have been analysed threadbare against the backdrop of investment planning, so as to offer a holistic view of wealth creation for laymen in India.

Lalitha Thamaraipandy is a prolific writer and consultant in the field of finance and investments. She started her career as an Investment Analyst with fundamental analysis of equities as her area of core competence. She has been prudently managing equity and mutual fund portfolios and offering investment advice. She heads the Finance Department of Golden Palm Petroleum Services Company W.L.L., Kuwait.

A brilliant blogger on Indian mutual funds, she has been publishing articles on Indian mutual funds on a weekly basis in www.indianmutualfund.blogspot.com since September, 2006. She also maintains a comprehensive website on mutual funds www.mfmazetomatrix.com. She addresses NRIs in Kuwait at seminars on topics related to finance and investments. She attempts to help the uninitiated investors to invest knowledgeably and profitably through this book.

Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.
End
Source:
Email:***@notionpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Booklaunch, Notionpress, Lalitha Thamaraipandy
Industry:Books
Location:India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Notion Press News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share