The Craze of the Maze - Puzzle Solving is trending

-- The Crystal Maze returns to our screens and its reboot has been prompted by the latest craze for real life puzzle solving.The show was rebooted in 2016 for charity drive Stand Up to Cancer and filmed at The Crystal Maze – Live Experience. The live version of the show was crowdfunded in 2015 achieving the original target of £500,000 within a week.This appetite for live puzzle solving can be seen in the dramatic growth of 'Escape Games' in the UK. In just four years over 700 games have appeared in all parts of the country with stories ranging from magic to time-travel.An Escape Game, in essence, is a series of clues and puzzles within fun story. It appeals to friends, families, work-mates and is used for corporate entertainment and team building too. Sometimes called 'locked rooms' the game are similar to the type you'd play on your tablet or phone with the added appeal of being 'live' with three dimensional clues and puzzles. So as well as brain power there is the need to coordinate a team to solve the brain-teasers within the room."Escape games appeal to all ages and people from all walks of life" Explains Paul Andrews from Clue Adventures, one of London's most popular games. "It's the fastest growing active leisure activity in the world right now".All escape games are different with a whole host of different companies offering different ways of making puzzle solving fun and exciting. Indeed there are now escape games the length of the country now each offering different stories to immerse into, usually for an hour of clue and puzzle solving to reach a goal.The craze is not confined to the UK either they spread the globe with large companies like Google and Ford having their own games for their employees."It's like the Crystal Maze meets the Da Vinci Code" explains Paul and the popularity looks set to continue as people look for new and exciting stories to play.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT PAUL or DAISY on 0777 436 8754PHOTOGRAPHS FOR THIS STORY CAN BE DOWNLOADED AT:Photo Credit: © Clue Adventures E3Photo Caption Suggestion: Players solve clues and puzzles to escape the room