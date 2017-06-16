News By Tag
Announcing On-site Training in Pediatric Coding, ICD-10-PCS Update, and Coding Spinal Procedures
On-location training model allows for interaction with nationally recognized coding expert
Lynn Kuehn, author and presenter for the Learn from Lynn Live! training event, said, "The procedures performed in our nation's hospitals are complex and challenging. My approach to ICD-10-PCS coding is to explain the procedures in detail, understand the structure and documentation requirements of the coding system, and then put our knowledge to work in coding actual cases. The goal is to help coders gain a thorough understanding of PCS coding for these procedures."
The decision to provide on-location training was driven by customer demand both individually, and on behalf of employers. The on-location training models allow for individual attention and interaction with the instructor, ensuring mastery of complex material in a relatively short period of time. Learn from Lynn LIVE! is being held at Micro-Tek facilities nationwide offering state-of-the-
"Hospitals realize the importance and value of investing in the knowledge of their coding staff," according to Susan Pepple, Vice President of Libman Education. "It is the nature of coding, because it is the nature of medicine, that it is a complex discipline to master and the rules and application of guidelines change over time. Educational training and support of coders is essential to ensure they are able to provide the level of coding quality required by their employer."
The Learn from Lynn LIVE! training events:
· Each workshop focuses on critical topics of particular interest to coders:
o Pediatric Coding
o ICD-10-PCS Update for FY2018
o Coding Spinal Procedures
· Offers instruction from Lynn Kuehn, nationally recognized coding expert
· Attendance is strictly limited in size to ensure plenty of individual attention
· Provides detailed explanations of complex procedures; includes anatomy, procedures and techniques, and documentation samples
· Offers Certificates of Completion and CEUs
Learn more about Learn from Lynn LIVE!, including the dates and locations, at the links below:
ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION
Libman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.
https://www.libmaneducation.com
Contact
Stephen Halbrook
***@libmaneducation.com
