Announcing On-site Training in Pediatric Coding, ICD-10-PCS Update, and Coding Spinal Procedures

On-location training model allows for interaction with nationally recognized coding expert

Contact

Stephen Halbrook

***@libmaneducation.com Stephen Halbrook

End

-- Libman Education has teamed with Lynn Kuehn, a nationally recognized authority on medical coding, to provide new on-location training for coders. Thetraining event will consist of three separate programs on complex topics of particular interest to coders: Pediatric Coding, ICD-10-PCS Update for FY2018, and Coding Spinal Procedures.Lynn Kuehn, author and presenter for thetraining event, said, "The procedures performed in our nation's hospitals are complex and challenging. My approach to ICD-10-PCS coding is to explain the procedures in detail, understand the structure and documentation requirements of the coding system, and then put our knowledge to work in coding actual cases. The goal is to help coders gain a thorough understanding of PCS coding for these procedures."The decision to provide on-location training was driven by customer demand both individually, and on behalf of employers. The on-location training models allow for individual attention and interaction with the instructor, ensuring mastery of complex material in a relatively short period of time.is being held at Micro-Tek facilities nationwide offering state-of-the-art training facilities."Hospitals realize the importance and value of investing in the knowledge of their coding staff," according to Susan Pepple, Vice President of Libman Education. "It is the nature of coding, because it is the nature of medicine, that it is a complex discipline to master and the rules and application of guidelines change over time. Educational training and support of coders is essential to ensure they are able to provide the level of coding quality required by their employer."Thetraining events:· Each workshop focuses on critical topics of particular interest to coders:o Pediatric Codingo ICD-10-PCS Update for FY2018o Coding Spinal Procedures· Offers instruction from Lynn Kuehn, nationally recognized coding expert· Attendance is strictly limited in size to ensure plenty of individual attention· Provides detailed explanations of complex procedures; includes anatomy, procedures and techniques, and documentation samples· Offers Certificates of Completion and CEUsLearn more about, including the dates and locations, at the links below:http://www.libmaneducation.com/store/Learn-from-Lynn-LIVE-Coding-Spinal-Procedures.htmlLibman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.https://www.libmaneducation.com