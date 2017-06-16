 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716


Real estate movers and shakers revealed in annual report

Industry report recognizes 75 individuals shaping the Canadian real estate business
 
TORONTO - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Real Estate Professional (REP) has released its 2017 Hot list report, recognizing the individuals who are changing the face of the Canadian real estate industry.

REP's 2017 Hotlist consists of 75 of the most influential developers, brokers, executives, government officials and professionals working in the Canadian real estate today. Their dedication has pushed them to the forefront of the business landscape—entitling them to be the movers and shakers of this competitive and diverse marketplace.

"The heart, blood, bones and nerves of this mammoth business are these professionals who create the products and the environment that make a real estate agent's job possible," said Clay Jarvis, REP journalist. "Many of these faces will never appear on a billboard, but their efforts, innovative thinking and dedication have pushed them to become the best in their chosen areas of expertise."

For the full report see issue 3.02 of Real Estate Professional, out now or view the list online at http://www.whichmortgage.ca/leading-mortgage-professional...

Real Estate Professional, published by Key Media International, is dedicated to Canadian real estate agents, brokers, Realtors and sales representatives. The magazine offers informative articles on a broad range of topics including property values and trends, mortgage advice and product overviews, buying and selling strategies, surveys of particular real estate markets throughout Canada, renovating advice, and general tips and traps for real estate professionals and the buyers and sellers they represent.

Katrina Ricarte
katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com
Email:***@keymedia.com Email Verified
