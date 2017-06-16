News By Tag
NOW Shipping! TWELVE (12) Massive Audio "BLADE BP Series Amplifiers"
No 12V turn on lead is needed (hi-input) because all Blade BP amps can sense the D.C. offset of the radio and can turn on & off the amp automatically!
All Blade "BP" amps use Mil Spec PCBs with SMD parts, advanced 5-way protection, full MOSFET high grade switching devices and all comply with the "World Wide Standards", "ROHS", "E-Mark" and are CTA2006 Compliant.
MSRP SKU POWER
$149.95 BP500.2 80 RMS x 2 @ 4 Ohm
$299.95 BP1000.2 160 RMS x 2 @ 4 Ohm
$389.95 BP1500.2 240 RMS x 2 @ 4 Ohm
$169.95 BP800.4 60 RMS x 4 @ 4 Ohm
$249.95 BP1000.4 80 RMS x 4 @ 4 Ohm
$189.98 BP600.1 300 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
$249.98 BP1000.1 455 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
$299.98 BP1200.1 600 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
$344.98 BP2000.1 1000 RMS x 1 @ 1 Ohm
$389.98 BP1500.5 80 RMS x 4 @ 4 Ohm + 500 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
TBA BP4000.1 2000 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
TBA BP6000.1 3000 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
For more information please contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit our Website: http://www.massiveaudio.com
