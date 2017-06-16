 
NOW Shipping! TWELVE (12) Massive Audio "BLADE BP Series Amplifiers"

 
 
BP1000.1
BP1000.1
 
COMMERCE, Calif. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Introducing 10 NEW additions to our popular CTA 2006 certified Blade "BP Series" amplifiers from Massive Audio™. They are shipping and ready to rock your world. The New Massive Blade "BP" amplifiers are "Priced to Move Fast and Designed to Play Hard." All TEN models have built in O.E.M. line converters with A.T.O. (auto turn on) at up to 9 Volts wired speaker leads directly into the RCAs.

No 12V turn on lead is needed (hi-input) because all Blade BP amps can sense the D.C. offset of the radio and can turn on & off the amp automatically! It also takes the 12V turn-on lead and converts it into a 12V Out that will turn-on a second product that maybe used in a system. All Blade "BP" series amps are Class AB designed with a minimum per channel impedance operation of 2 Ohm with exception of the BP2000.1 & BP1200.1 which are Class "D" and play down to 1 Ohm minimum.

All Blade "BP" amps use Mil Spec PCBs with SMD parts, advanced 5-way protection, full MOSFET high grade switching devices and all comply with the "World Wide Standards", "ROHS", "E-Mark" and are CTA2006 Compliant.

MSRP          SKU          POWER

$149.95          BP500.2          80 RMS x 2 @ 4 Ohm
$299.95          BP1000.2        160 RMS x 2 @ 4 Ohm
$389.95          BP1500.2        240 RMS x 2 @ 4 Ohm
$169.95          BP800.4          60 RMS x 4 @ 4 Ohm
$249.95          BP1000.4        80 RMS x 4 @ 4 Ohm
$189.98          BP600.1          300 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
$249.98          BP1000.1        455 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
$299.98          BP1200.1        600 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
$344.98          BP2000.1        1000 RMS x 1 @ 1 Ohm
$389.98          BP1500.5        80 RMS x 4 @ 4 Ohm + 500 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
TBA          BP4000.1        2000 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm
TBA          BP6000.1        3000 RMS x 1 @ 2 Ohm

For more information please contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit our Website: http://www.massiveaudio.com
