 
News By Tag
* Neubert Pepe Monteith
* Greg Pepe attorney
* LEAP New Haven
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Haven
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. Awards Four Scholarships to New Haven High School Seniors

Celebration honors scholastic, leadership and civic achievements of LEAP students.
 
 
NPM Scholarship Awards by Greg Pepe (3rd from left)
NPM Scholarship Awards by Greg Pepe (3rd from left)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Neubert Pepe Monteith
* Greg Pepe attorney
* LEAP New Haven

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New Haven - Connecticut - US

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - June 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The fourth annual Neubert, Pepe & Monteith Scholarship awards event, held at Gateway Community College, New Haven, Connecticut, was recently celebrated. The celebration showcased four students who were awarded the Neubert, Pepe & Monteith Scholarship and recognized LEAPs over 100 Junior and Senior Counselors, most of whom were in attendance. Also at the event, two LEAP students were awarded the J. Bovilsky Scholarship. Celebrating with the awardees and their families were community members, representatives from Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. and LEAP staff and board members.

Gregory J. Pepe, founding partner of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. presented the Neubert, Pepe & Monteith Scholarships to Nicholas Mayne, Tanyra Myers, Devin Torres and Kevin Torres. Mr. Mayne will graduate from Wilbur Cross Comprehensive High School and plans to attend the University of Connecticut; Ms. Myers will graduate from Hill Regional Career High School and plans to attend Temple University; Mr. Devin Torres will graduate from Achievement First Amistad High School and plans to attend Bowdoin College; and Mr. Kevin Torres will also graduate from Amistad High School and plans to attend Trinity College.

"Neubert, Pepe & Monteith is delighted once again this year to award 4 scholarships to these deserving and hard-working seniors who are also involved in LEAP," stated Greg Pepe. "This year's scholarship recipients represent the most prepared, highest achieving class yet. Keep up the good work."

The Neubert, Pepe & Monteith Scholarship is awarded to New Haven high school seniors affiliated with LEAP (Leadership, Education and Athletics in Partnership), an organization focused on encouraging and developing the strengths and talents of New Haven youth. The scholarship provides up to four LEAP students with an award of $2,500 or more.  The students selected demonstrate a strong work ethic, a solid record of community service, commitment to their education, exemplary school attendance, and a long and constructive relationship with LEAP.

LEAPs mission is to develop the strengths and talents of young leaders who implement year-round, community and school-based programming designed to achieve positive academic and social outcomes for children living in high poverty urban neighborhoods. Since 1992, LEAP (www.leapforkids.org) has led the movement to provide children and youth with opportunities to thrive in all areas of their lives.

About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.

Contact
Adrian Sterling
***@npmlaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@npmlaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Neubert Pepe Monteith, Greg Pepe attorney, LEAP New Haven
Industry:Legal
Location:New Haven - Connecticut - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share