Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. Awards Four Scholarships to New Haven High School Seniors
Celebration honors scholastic, leadership and civic achievements of LEAP students.
Gregory J. Pepe, founding partner of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. presented the Neubert, Pepe & Monteith Scholarships to Nicholas Mayne, Tanyra Myers, Devin Torres and Kevin Torres. Mr. Mayne will graduate from Wilbur Cross Comprehensive High School and plans to attend the University of Connecticut;
"Neubert, Pepe & Monteith is delighted once again this year to award 4 scholarships to these deserving and hard-working seniors who are also involved in LEAP," stated Greg Pepe. "This year's scholarship recipients represent the most prepared, highest achieving class yet. Keep up the good work."
The Neubert, Pepe & Monteith Scholarship is awarded to New Haven high school seniors affiliated with LEAP (Leadership, Education and Athletics in Partnership)
LEAPs mission is to develop the strengths and talents of young leaders who implement year-round, community and school-based programming designed to achieve positive academic and social outcomes for children living in high poverty urban neighborhoods. Since 1992, LEAP (www.leapforkids.org) has led the movement to provide children and youth with opportunities to thrive in all areas of their lives.
About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.
Adrian Sterling
